Another IEBC commissioner resigns

Francis Wanderi becomes the third commissioner to quit after Justus Nyang’aya and former vice chair Juliana Cherera.

Wanderi was suspended from office following the appointment of a tribunal to probe their action during the Presidential election in August 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

"This decision, while extremely difficult and agonizing for myself and my family, has been necessitated by undue and unwarranted public lynching based on falsified information tainting my reputation and integrity," he said in his resignation letter.

Wanderi said that over the 16 months he has spent at the Commission, he has diligently worked to defend and protect the constitution, maintaining that he was innocent of the accusation levelled against him.

"As I tender my resignation today, I do so not because I am guilty of the allegations levelled against me," he added.