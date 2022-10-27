RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

From Grass to Grace: Murkomen celebrates CS Job with never-seen-before photo

Denis Mwangi

Murkomen shared the photo in celebration of his successful political career, ahead of his swearing-in as a Cabinet Secretary.

A photo collage of incoming Roads and Public Works CS Kipchumba Murkomen
A photo collage of incoming Roads and Public Works CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Incoming Roads and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has shared a never seen before photo of himself as a child.

Grace, grace, God's grace, Grace that will pardon and cleanse within; Grace, grace, God's grace, Grace that is greater than all our sin!” he shared lyrics to a song.

Kipchumba Murkomen shared a never seen before photo of himself as a child. Pulse Live Kenya

The image showed a young Murkomen hunched over a table studying, taken during his early childhood growing Marakwet East.

Like many of his friends at the school, he had to trek approximately 10 kilometres daily to attend classes.

Murkomen started his education at Chawis Primary School before transferring to Kapsigilai Primary School in Cherangani, at the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans Nzoia counties.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet at State House on Thursday, October 27.

The incoming Roads CS bid farewell to his former colleagues in the Senate on Wednesday, after serving in the house for two terms.

He described his time in the Senate as an honour, coupled with a quote from William Shakespeare.

Kipchumba Murkomen bids farewell to former colleagues in the Senate on Wednesday, October 27, 2022.
Kipchumba Murkomen bids farewell to former colleagues in the Senate on Wednesday, October 27, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

It has been my greatest honour and pleasure to serve for the last 10 years in the Senate of the Republic of Kenya.

To God; to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet and Kenya; to my family; to my friend President Ruto; to my amazing campaign team; to my colleagues and staff of Senate; to my colleagues in the political struggle and to all those who made it possible for me to thrive nasema Asanteni sana,” he posted.

He expressed hope that the next stage in his career would be as fruitful and rewarding to serve Kenyans as the next Roads CS.

