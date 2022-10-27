From Grass to Grace: Murkomen celebrates CS Job with never-seen-before photo

Murkomen shared the photo in celebration of his successful political career, ahead of his swearing-in as a Cabinet Secretary.

“Grace, grace, God's grace, Grace that will pardon and cleanse within; Grace, grace, God's grace, Grace that is greater than all our sin!” he shared lyrics to a song.

The image showed a young Murkomen hunched over a table studying, taken during his early childhood growing Marakwet East.

Like many of his friends at the school, he had to trek approximately 10 kilometres daily to attend classes.

Murkomen started his education at Chawis Primary School before transferring to Kapsigilai Primary School in Cherangani, at the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans Nzoia counties.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet at State House on Thursday, October 27.

The incoming Roads CS bid farewell to his former colleagues in the Senate on Wednesday, after serving in the house for two terms.

He described his time in the Senate as an honour, coupled with a quote from William Shakespeare.

“It has been my greatest honour and pleasure to serve for the last 10 years in the Senate of the Republic of Kenya.

“To God; to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet and Kenya; to my family; to my friend President Ruto; to my amazing campaign team; to my colleagues and staff of Senate; to my colleagues in the political struggle and to all those who made it possible for me to thrive nasema Asanteni sana,” he posted.