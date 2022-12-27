Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

This is because the government intends on phasing out the fuel subsidy that has been in place for some time on January 2023.

The subsidy has been cushioning Kenyans from high fuel prices but they will now have to dig deep in their pockets to land the commodity.

Pulse Live Kenya

The news has come a few weeks after the government announced that Kenyans would pay a shilling less for fuel in November and December by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh17 per litre has been maintained for Kerosene to cushion consumers the otherwise high prices,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said.

The subsidy will be suspended at the end of this year according to the released budget outlook paper.

Pulse Live Kenya

Petrol in Kenya's capital has been going for Sh177.30 while diesel and kerosene have been going for Sh160 and Sh145 per litre respectively.

The reviewed prices will be communicated once the subsidy has been lifted and this is set to happen in the early days of 2023.

With fuel prices set to increase, the cost of commodities will also go up and this means that tough times lie ahead for Kenyans.

Pulse Live Kenya

The government will however continue to offer support to farmers through a subsidy program to boost the Agricultural sector.