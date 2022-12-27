ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

Fabian Simiyu

The Government of Kenya will withdraw the fuel subsidy in 2023

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenyans should be worried after the latest projections showed that fuel prices will skyrocket in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is because the government intends on phasing out the fuel subsidy that has been in place for some time on January 2023.

The subsidy has been cushioning Kenyans from high fuel prices but they will now have to dig deep in their pockets to land the commodity.

Motorists queueing for fuel at a petrol station
Motorists queueing for fuel at a petrol station Pulse Live Kenya

READ: See Kenya’s plan to reduce the high cost of fuel in the country after it removed subsidy a few months back

The news has come a few weeks after the government announced that Kenyans would pay a shilling less for fuel in November and December by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh17 per litre has been maintained for Kerosene to cushion consumers the otherwise high prices,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said.

The subsidy will be suspended at the end of this year according to the released budget outlook paper.

Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

Petrol in Kenya's capital has been going for Sh177.30 while diesel and kerosene have been going for Sh160 and Sh145 per litre respectively.

The reviewed prices will be communicated once the subsidy has been lifted and this is set to happen in the early days of 2023.

With fuel prices set to increase, the cost of commodities will also go up and this means that tough times lie ahead for Kenyans.

A boda boda rider takes a nap on his motorbike while waiting for fuel at a petrol station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
A boda boda rider takes a nap on his motorbike while waiting for fuel at a petrol station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

The government will however continue to offer support to farmers through a subsidy program to boost the Agricultural sector.

The Kenya Kwanza government is keen on producing farm products in large quantities to kick out hunger that has been a burden to the country.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko protests being blocked from flying out Baby Sagini for specialised treatment

Sonko protests being blocked from flying out Baby Sagini for specialised treatment

How police tricked DP Gachagua's impersonator into arrest

How police tricked DP Gachagua's impersonator into arrest

Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

Why Ruto has sent a military plane full of supplies to South Sudan

Why Ruto has sent a military plane full of supplies to South Sudan

13 major events that shaped the year 2022 for Kenya [Pulse Picks]

13 major events that shaped the year 2022 for Kenya [Pulse Picks]

Laban-Cliff Onserio spending Christmas in jail after court orders

Laban-Cliff Onserio spending Christmas in jail after court orders

Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone