RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Authors:

Amos Robi

The fuel shortage reported in various parts of the country is expected to ease

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma
Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

Energy & Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau have called for calm at the height of a fuel shortage reported in various parts of the country.

Recommended articles

CS Juma asked Kenyans not to panic, assuring that the country has enough fuel in the country.

While receiving 100 million litres of super petrol docked at the Mombasa Port, the CS added that there were more ships carrying the commodity scheduled to dock later on.

“I want to confirm to the nation there is no need for panic and let us not run to the stations because that is part of it and you might also create an appetite for unscrupulous people that begin to adulterate this product,” Dr Juma told journalists.

Ambassador Juma also noted that the prices of fuel in the country were not the highest in the region further adding that there was more fuel in the high seas assuring Kenyans that no shortage was going to be witnessed again.

“For those having perceptions about our oil being more expensive than our neighbors that is not correct, absolutely not correct we are all having this in hand,” Dr Juma stated.

Energy CS Dr Monica Juma
Energy CS Dr Monica Juma Pulse Live Kenya

In the 2022/2023 budget estimates, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani highlighted that the government is keen to curb the rising cost of fuel prices.

CS Yattani said petroleum products were going to be exempted from excise duty hikes based on inflation rates.

This means that the rate of excise duty for petrol, diesel and kerosene will now remain flat. Yattani also added that citizens were going to be cushioned against high pump prices through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund.

"Conscious of the adverse impact of the high oil prices on all sectors of the economy, the government has taken deliberate steps to subsidize pump prices through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund. This action has stabilized pump prices and consequently prices of goods and services," Yattani stated.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

NCIC blacklists 21 words ahead of 2022 General Elections [List]

NCIC blacklists 21 words ahead of 2022 General Elections [List]

EAC member states unveil new map

EAC member states unveil new map

45,724 teenage pregnancies recorded in January, February

45,724 teenage pregnancies recorded in January, February

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Kenya abstains in vote to remove Russia from Human Rights Council

Kenya abstains in vote to remove Russia from Human Rights Council

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

Turkana County apologises after death of 3 Ugandans

Turkana County apologises after death of 3 Ugandans

Trending

Matiang'i reacts to stoning of Raila's chopper in Eldoret

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking to the media during a past address.

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Kenyans celebrate Albert Ouma who said Raila is being controlled

ODM party leader Raila Odinga following Supreme Court proceedings during delivery of the BBI verdict on March 31, 2022

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)