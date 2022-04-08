Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

CS Juma asked Kenyans not to panic, assuring that the country has enough fuel in the country.

While receiving 100 million litres of super petrol docked at the Mombasa Port, the CS added that there were more ships carrying the commodity scheduled to dock later on.

“I want to confirm to the nation there is no need for panic and let us not run to the stations because that is part of it and you might also create an appetite for unscrupulous people that begin to adulterate this product,” Dr Juma told journalists.

Ambassador Juma also noted that the prices of fuel in the country were not the highest in the region further adding that there was more fuel in the high seas assuring Kenyans that no shortage was going to be witnessed again.

“For those having perceptions about our oil being more expensive than our neighbors that is not correct, absolutely not correct we are all having this in hand,” Dr Juma stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the 2022/2023 budget estimates, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani highlighted that the government is keen to curb the rising cost of fuel prices.

CS Yattani said petroleum products were going to be exempted from excise duty hikes based on inflation rates.

This means that the rate of excise duty for petrol, diesel and kerosene will now remain flat. Yattani also added that citizens were going to be cushioned against high pump prices through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund.