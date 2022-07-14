Fuel tanker accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika road [PHOTOS]

The accident that involved another lorry, occurred between Roysambu and Githurai 45 area. The fuel tanker blocked a section of the highway heading to Nairobi's Central Business District.

Immediately the incident was reported, officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) reported to the scene alongside police officers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Due to fuel seeping from the tanker, officials were forced to cordon off the area for the public's safety. All service lanes were also temporarily closed. As a result, heavy traffic stretched out all the way from All Soaps to Kenyatta University.

"KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai (outbound traffic) has been temporarily closed after a petroleum tanker overturned, spilling fuel on the road," said KeNHA.

The accident further affected motorists commuting along the Ruiru Bypass as well as all roads connecting to Kasarani. At the time of publishing, officers have been busy at work cleaning the spillage, with Nairobi-bound commuters directed to Githurai 44.