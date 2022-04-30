RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

4 counties get special opportunity to bid farewell to Kibaki [Photos]

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Kibaki's funeral cortege to traverse four Central Kenya counties as he is set to be interred in Othaya today

Funeral cortege for former President Mwai Kibaki leaves Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on April 30, 2022
Funeral cortege for former President Mwai Kibaki leaves Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on April 30, 2022

The procession is scheduled to make entry into Nyeri at 10:00 a.m. for the requiem mass and the state burial service to be held at the Othaya Approved School grounds in Othaya town.

According to an itinerary shared from State House, the former head of state’s body will traverse four counties where members of the public will be able to bid the late former President farewell.

"The body of Kenya's 3rd Head of State will traverse Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties to give Central Kenya residents an opportunity to bid farewell to their beloved and long-serving leader," State House conveyed.

Funeral cortege for former President Mwai Kibaki leaves Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on April 30, 2022
Funeral cortege for former President Mwai Kibaki leaves Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on April 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Only 15,000 mourners are allowed access to the Approved School grounds where the final mass will take place. Screens have been mounted in targeted areas within Othaya town to allow the mourners who won’t make it within the grounds to watch the service.

The country’s third President will be accorded full military honours during his burial, which includes the conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honors and a 19 gun-salute.

Kibaki will then be interred at his Munyange Home on the outskirts of Othaya town.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

