4 counties get special opportunity to bid farewell to Kibaki [Photos]

According to an itinerary shared from State House, the former head of state’s body will traverse four counties where members of the public will be able to bid the late former President farewell.

"The body of Kenya's 3rd Head of State will traverse Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties to give Central Kenya residents an opportunity to bid farewell to their beloved and long-serving leader," State House conveyed.

Only 15,000 mourners are allowed access to the Approved School grounds where the final mass will take place. Screens have been mounted in targeted areas within Othaya town to allow the mourners who won’t make it within the grounds to watch the service.

The country’s third President will be accorded full military honours during his burial, which includes the conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honors and a 19 gun-salute.