Gachagua: Sh5 million each & other goodies given to MPs to sign impeachment motion

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua backed his claims by naming two politicians in his camp who had been approached with the offer but declined

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that Members of Parliament are being offered Ksh.5 million to formally support the impeachment motion seeking to kick him out of office.

The DP backed his claims, stating that a number of his allies had been approached with the offer and can confirm his claims.

READ: All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game

Addressing the public in Mwea, Kirinyaga County Gachagua stated that Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Senator James Murango are among those who were approached with the offer but declined.

Gachagua also claimed that his detractors who are keen on hounding him out of office are also selling fear, threats and intimidation in a bid to have as many lawmakers as possible back the impeachment motion.

"Njeri was called and they tried to sell her fear by telling her to sign for my impeachment but she declined. She was told to take Sh.5 million but refused. Senator James Murango was also offered cash but he declined," he explained.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the DP and his allies, those who play along not only pocket the cash, but also receive promises of not being hounded with various allegations and accusations that could see them arrested.

According to the DP, those who do not support the impeachment motion are being threatened with the possibility of arrest over various allegations that his allies have not revealed.

Nonetheless, Gachagua asserted that he will not relent in his fierce representation of those who voted him in as the Deputy President alongside President William Ruto.

Going directly at his boss who he accused of instigating the impeachment motion, Gachagua told off President Ruto asserting that he was elected by Kenyans and as such Ruto is not his appointing authority.

"I was elected by the people of Kenya, not by the president. Both the president and I were elected on one ticket and you chose Ruto because I was there. If Gachagua was not there, you would not have chosen him," Gachagua said.

"If he's tired with Mt Kenya votes, let him tell us. We took him as our own and voted for him earnestly. He should stop telling the MPs to kick us out office," he added.

Next week on Tuesday will be a defining moment for the DP with the National Assembly members expected to table the impeachment motion against him.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Reports indicate that as of Friday evening, the collection of signatures was on course to cross the threshold with several MPs claiming that more than 300 lawmakers had signed to support the impeachment motion.

READ: 300 signatures collected, date set & night meetings that sealed Gachagua’s fate

A minimum of 117 legislators must support the motion for it to introduced in parliament, and the support of 233 MPs is required for it to make it to the Senate.

