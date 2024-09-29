Gachagua: Sh5 million each & other goodies given to MPs to sign impeachment motion

The DP backed his claims, stating that a number of his allies had been approached with the offer and can confirm his claims.

Addressing the public in Mwea, Kirinyaga County Gachagua stated that Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Senator James Murango are among those who were approached with the offer but declined.

Senator and Woman Representative decline millions offered

Gachagua also claimed that his detractors who are keen on hounding him out of office are also selling fear, threats and intimidation in a bid to have as many lawmakers as possible back the impeachment motion.

"Njeri was called and they tried to sell her fear by telling her to sign for my impeachment but she declined. She was told to take Sh.5 million but refused. Senator James Murango was also offered cash but he declined," he explained.

According to the DP and his allies, those who play along not only pocket the cash, but also receive promises of not being hounded with various allegations and accusations that could see them arrested.

According to the DP, those who do not support the impeachment motion are being threatened with the possibility of arrest over various allegations that his allies have not revealed.

Nonetheless, Gachagua asserted that he will not relent in his fierce representation of those who voted him in as the Deputy President alongside President William Ruto.

Gachagua goes after Ruto as impeachment plot thickens

Going directly at his boss who he accused of instigating the impeachment motion, Gachagua told off President Ruto asserting that he was elected by Kenyans and as such Ruto is not his appointing authority.

"I was elected by the people of Kenya, not by the president. Both the president and I were elected on one ticket and you chose Ruto because I was there. If Gachagua was not there, you would not have chosen him," Gachagua said.

"If he's tired with Mt Kenya votes, let him tell us. We took him as our own and voted for him earnestly. He should stop telling the MPs to kick us out office," he added.

Next week on Tuesday will be a defining moment for the DP with the National Assembly members expected to table the impeachment motion against him.

Reports indicate that as of Friday evening, the collection of signatures was on course to cross the threshold with several MPs claiming that more than 300 lawmakers had signed to support the impeachment motion.

