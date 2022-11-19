Gachagua reveals why he helped Azimio candidate secure seat

The Deputy president divulged that despite being fronted for the seat by the rival Azimio political outfit, he lobbied lawmakers to vote for Kega as a proof that he has forgiven his opponents.

"I spoke to Mount Kenya leaders, and they agreed to vote for Kanini Kega, who was against us. That's the new Kenya we want," Gachagua explained while addressing mourners in Tharaka Nithi county.

He added that those who wronged them during the heated 2022 campaigns have since been forgiven as elections are now over and the newly-elected administration has work to do.

"Ruto and I are Christians. We do not intend to go after anyone. People went around hurling insults at us, but we have forgiven them.

"We acknowledge that the election is over, and we have work to do," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Vision for Mount Kenya

The second in command also outlined his vision for the Mount Kenya region, noting that he is keen on uniting the region in his quest to succeed retired president Uhuru Kenyatta as the regional kingpin.

Taking a swipe at Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua explained that he is keen on mentoring the next generation of leaders from the region to take up the mantle when his time to exit politics comes.

"We do not want to be caught in the situation we were in as a region because nobody was mentored. We are mentoring our young leaders to prepare them for leadership because this is our resource and our future," Gachagua said.