RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua reveals why he helped Azimio candidate secure seat

Charles Ouma

Gachagua also outlined his grand plans for the Mount Kenya region

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing the public at Aldai Tecchical Training Institute
File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing the public at Aldai Tecchical Training Institute

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how he acted behind the scenes to help former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega secure a slot in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Recommended articles

The Deputy president divulged that despite being fronted for the seat by the rival Azimio political outfit, he lobbied lawmakers to vote for Kega as a proof that he has forgiven his opponents.

"I spoke to Mount Kenya leaders, and they agreed to vote for Kanini Kega, who was against us. That's the new Kenya we want," Gachagua explained while addressing mourners in Tharaka Nithi county.

He added that those who wronged them during the heated 2022 campaigns have since been forgiven as elections are now over and the newly-elected administration has work to do.

"Ruto and I are Christians. We do not intend to go after anyone. People went around hurling insults at us, but we have forgiven them.

"We acknowledge that the election is over, and we have work to do," he stated.

Winnie Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Suleiman Shahbaal, Raila Odinga, Kanini Kega, Martha Karua and Kennedy Musyoka pose for a photo after a luncheon in Nairobi on Friday, November 18
Winnie Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Suleiman Shahbaal, Raila Odinga, Kanini Kega, Martha Karua and Kennedy Musyoka pose for a photo after a luncheon in Nairobi on Friday, November 18 Pulse Live Kenya

Vision for Mount Kenya

The second in command also outlined his vision for the Mount Kenya region, noting that he is keen on uniting the region in his quest to succeed retired president Uhuru Kenyatta as the regional kingpin.

Taking a swipe at Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua explained that he is keen on mentoring the next generation of leaders from the region to take up the mantle when his time to exit politics comes.

"We do not want to be caught in the situation we were in as a region because nobody was mentored. We are mentoring our young leaders to prepare them for leadership because this is our resource and our future," Gachagua said.

2022 saw the region go to the ballot as a divided house with no clear kingpin with former president Uhuru Kenyatta supporting Azimio la Umoja while Gachagua led the Kenya Kwanza troupes in securing victory.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sleep with one eye open, you have enemies-Mutahi Ngunyi to Ruto after Eldoret chaos

Sleep with one eye open, you have enemies-Mutahi Ngunyi to Ruto after Eldoret chaos

Gachagua reveals why he helped Azimio candidate secure seat

Gachagua reveals why he helped Azimio candidate secure seat

What awaits Kenya's new EALA MPs?

What awaits Kenya's new EALA MPs?

Day 2 of Ruaka tragedy: Family of perished couple speak about relationship with building owner

Day 2 of Ruaka tragedy: Family of perished couple speak about relationship with building owner

66-year-old preacher slapped with 8,658 years prison sentence

66-year-old preacher slapped with 8,658 years prison sentence

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

CS Murkomen strikes new deal with Chinese gov't on JKIA

Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

Day 3 of Kasarani collapse: How food vendor became casualty of reckless construction

Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi

Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi

5 buses & a Toyota V8 - MP Salasya splashes millions on new rides [Videos]

5 buses & a Toyota V8 - MP Salasya splashes millions on new rides [Videos]

Trending

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge at a past event

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]

Babu Owino

Babu Owino clarifies quiz on "Koome and Chebukati" receiving money to share