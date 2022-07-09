RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Garissa University attack case revisited as victims sue State

Irene Okere

Former Garissa University students, who survived a terror attack in April 2015, are now suing the government seeking compensation for what they termed as ignorance in failing to protect them.

Students of Zagreb University lie on the ground in honour of 147 Kenyans killed in Garissa University terrorist attack
Students of Zagreb University lie on the ground in honour of 147 Kenyans killed in Garissa University terrorist attack

They accused the government of negligence stating that it had intelligence before the attack but ignored it.

There was sufficient intelligence and general information on the attack but the Respondents deliberately failed and neglected to carry out the necessary preventive measures, mitigate the effects and ease the escape and rescue during the attack,” the former students stated in court papers.

The incident happened on April 2, 2015 at Garissa University claiming 148 lives and leaving 79 students injured.

Al Shabab militia claimed responsibility for the attack. They held 700 students as hostages releasing only those of Islamic faith.

The Islamist militant group Alshabaab
The Islamist militant group Alshabaab The Islamist militant group Alshabaab Pulse Live Kenya

The former students claimed that they have permanent disabilities as the result of the attack making them dependent instead of independent insisting that the government failed them and as result, it should be accountable

"Petitioners have as a result of the Respondents'(government) actions mostly suffered deep cut wounds and ugly scars as a result of bullets, grenade attacks, and subsequent surgeries, Spinal injuries, fractures, Incontinence of stool and urine, partial or total loss of hearing, Loss of limbs and mobility Mental health problems including traumatic stress, loss of sleep, depression, etc," reads the court papers.

READ: New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

The survivors are suing the Cabinet secretaries for Education, Interior and Defence, Police Inspector-General, Garissa University and Attorney-General affirming that they encroached on their constitutional right.

The Respondents ignored several useful intelligence on impending terrorist attacks targeting learning institutions within Garissa Town,” the petition says.

Mr Rashid Charles Mberesero (left), Hassan Aden Hassan (centre) and Mohamed Ali Abdikar at Milimani Law Court Nairobi on July 03, 2019. They were handed a life sentence for Mberesero and 41 years in prison for Hassan and Abdkadir over the Garissa University terror attack in 2015.
Mr Rashid Charles Mberesero (left), Hassan Aden Hassan (centre) and Mohamed Ali Abdikar at Milimani Law Court Nairobi on July 03, 2019. They were handed a life sentence for Mberesero and 41 years in prison for Hassan and Abdkadir over the Garissa University terror attack in 2015. at Milimani Law Court Nairobi on July 03, 2019. They were handed a life sentence for Mberesero and 41 years in prison for Hassan and Abdkadir over the Garissa University terror attack in 2015. Pulse Live Kenya

Further, they demanded the court to announce that the State has a responsibility to prevent and combat terrorism and to protect citizens from terrorist attacks.

Irene Okere

