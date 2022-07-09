Garissa University attack case revisited as victims sue State

“There was sufficient intelligence and general information on the attack but the Respondents deliberately failed and neglected to carry out the necessary preventive measures, mitigate the effects and ease the escape and rescue during the attack,” the former students stated in court papers.

The incident happened on April 2, 2015 at Garissa University claiming 148 lives and leaving 79 students injured.

Al Shabab militia claimed responsibility for the attack. They held 700 students as hostages releasing only those of Islamic faith.

The Islamist militant group Alshabaab Pulse Live Kenya

The former students claimed that they have permanent disabilities as the result of the attack making them dependent instead of independent insisting that the government failed them and as result, it should be accountable

"Petitioners have as a result of the Respondents'(government) actions mostly suffered deep cut wounds and ugly scars as a result of bullets, grenade attacks, and subsequent surgeries, Spinal injuries, fractures, Incontinence of stool and urine, partial or total loss of hearing, Loss of limbs and mobility Mental health problems including traumatic stress, loss of sleep, depression, etc," reads the court papers.

The survivors are suing the Cabinet secretaries for Education, Interior and Defence, Police Inspector-General, Garissa University and Attorney-General affirming that they encroached on their constitutional right.

“The Respondents ignored several useful intelligence on impending terrorist attacks targeting learning institutions within Garissa Town,” the petition says.

at Milimani Law Court Nairobi on July 03, 2019. They were handed a life sentence for Mberesero and 41 years in prison for Hassan and Abdkadir over the Garissa University terror attack in 2015. Pulse Live Kenya