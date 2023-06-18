The sports category has moved to a new website.

MP at the center of Sh120M Karen house drama breaks silence, names CS

Charles Ouma

Reacting to the statement, city lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi termed it an "abu nuwas story" and poked holes into the same

A collage image of Gatanga Member of Parliament, Edward Muriu and a house at Amara Ridge that is at the center of a tussle pitting the lawmaker and CS Florence Chepngetich Bore
Gatanga Member of Parliament, Edward Muriu has put speculatioin to rest, revealing the Cabinet Secretary who he accused of illegally breaking into and occupying his family home in Karen.

The lawmaker put the record straight in a post on Twitter, adding that over 100 police officers who were sent assaulted his workers as the CS occupied the house reportedly valued at Sh120 million.

“For (the) record, The CS Who illegally broke into and Occupied Our Family House, in Amara Ridge, Karen, sent a contingent of over 100 Police officers who Brutally assaulted my workers is none other than @CS Florence Chepngetich Bore. CS Labour and Social Protection.” The MP wrote on Twitter.

The whole saga began on Friday, June 16, after a contingent of police officers moved in and confronted Peter Kariuki , a contractor hired by the MP to carry out repairs at the house.

Kariuki said he was shocked to discover that the property was occupied and under police guard.

Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen
Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen Heavy police presence at Amara Ridge in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

The occupier in question at the time was an unnamed CS who the Gatanga Member of Parliament has since confirmed to be CS Labour and Social Protection, Florence Chepngetich Bore.

The CS had expressed interest in the property but had not finalized any transaction or commitment.

According to Maria Muria, the MP’s spouse, no agreement or signed documents exist regarding the property.

She asserted that the house still rightfully belongs to the couple.

READ: CS Alice Wahome clears the air over Sh120M Karen house drama

Maria explained that the Cabinet Secretary showed interest in the house and even visited her home, offering a bid of Sh90 million.

However, Maria and her husband stated that the house's last asking price was Sh120 million.

Subsequently, Maria travelled to the United States for her daughter's graduation, and upon her return, she discovered the property had been occupied.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi however poked holes into the MP's claims writing:

"But Wakili isn't that "abu nuwas" story? What is the mathematical chance of a CS breaking into your house randomly? Why not mine? Or your neighbour to your left or right? Incredible! I'm told you entered into a valid agreement."

He added that the truth will only be known when the parties in question present a sale agreement.

