A family in Githiga, Kiambu County, on Saturday officially received a house promised by Deputy President William Ruto.
Wamuchomba opens house DP Ruto built for a family in Kiambu
In 2021, DP Ruto donated Sh1 million for the construction of the house
Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba represented Dr Ruto during the official opening of the house saying the family now had a better place to call home.
"Sometime last year, Deputy President William Ruto offered to build a house for a needy family in Gatitu, Githiga. I'm happy to announce that the three-roomed house is now complete. Now little Njeri and her four siblings have a decent home. On behalf of the family and Gatitu village, we are grateful," Wamuchomba stated.
Besides the house, the family also received 100 bags of maize from the deputy president which put more smiles on the faces of the mother and children who were overwhelmed by emotions during the opening of the house.
In September 2021, the deputy was caught by the story of a family who could not afford to take care of themselves because they did not have a home. Ruto donated Sh1 million to the family and tasked the Kiambu county woman representative with overseeing the construction of the house.
"I will give you Sh1 million so that you can get a place where you can settle. Also make arrangements so that I can put up a business for you," he said.
The philanthropy of the deputy president was also recently extended to families in Kiambaa whose homes were razed down by a fire.
On July 16, during a rally in Banana area of Kiambaa, the deputy president donated Sh1 million to the affected families to help in the reconstruction of their homes and also help in the burying of the loved ones lost.
