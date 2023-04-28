General Francis Ogolla's biography: Family, education & US fighter jet training

General Ogolla will also serves as the principal military adviser to the President and Cabinet.

The Tonje Rules, which were implemented by former Chief of Staff General Daudi Tonje, established a rotation system that ensures equal opportunities for the three branches of the Kenya Defence Forces: Army, Navy, and Air Force to lead the military.

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

Therefore, the President was obligated to select the next CDF from the Kenya Air Force, as General Kibochi, the outgoing CDF, was from the Army and succeeded General Mwathethe from the Navy.

This rotation system allows for a fair and balanced approach to leadership within the Kenyan military.

General Francis Ogolla's fighter jet training

General Francis Omondi Ogolla is a highly accomplished and respected senior officer in the Kenya Defence Forces.

He joined the military on April 24, 1984, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on May 6, 1985.

He was posted to the Kenya Air Force and began his military career as a fighter pilot.

Over the years, Gen Ogolla has risen through the ranks, earning various promotions and taking on increasingly challenging assignments.

A Kenya Air Force pilot flying an F5 fighter jet Pulse Live Kenya

He trained as a fighter pilot and an instructor pilot with the United States Air Force, and also received training in other areas, such as imagery intelligence, counter-terrorism, and accident investigation.

His dedication to continuous learning and professional development has been a hallmark of his distinguished career.

General Francis Ogolla's education

In terms of education, Gen Ogolla has a diverse academic background. He holds a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict, and Peace Studies (First Class Honors), and a Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

He also attended the École Militaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

These include Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force, Base Commander Laikipia Air Base, Commanding Officer of Tactical Fighter Wing, Chief Flying Instructor at Kenya Air Force Flying Training School, and Operations Desk Officer at Kenya Air Force Headquarters.

He has been instrumental in developing and implementing various training programs and operational strategies that have significantly enhanced the effectiveness of the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defence Forces as a whole.

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

General Francis Ogolla's leadership

Gen Ogolla's exceptional leadership, tactical expertise, and professional achievements have earned him numerous accolades and honors.

He was appointed the Commander of the Kenya Air Force on July 15, 2018, and served in that role for three years.

On July 23, 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

This is a testament to his unwavering commitment to duty, outstanding performance, and his ability to inspire and lead others.

General Francis Ogolla's family; wife & children family

Outside of his military career, Gen Ogolla has also been active in various organizations. He served as the Chairman of the Military Christian Fellowship from 1994 to 2004 and co-Chair of the Association of African Air Chiefs between 2018 and 2019.

In his personal life, he is a golfer and enjoys reading. He is married to Aileen and has two children.

Gen Ogolla's military career spans almost four decades, during which he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to duty, professionalism, and personal development.

He is widely respected by his peers and subordinates for his exceptional leadership and tactical acumen.