RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Magoha announces release date for KCSE

Authors:

Brian Oruta

He announced on Wednesday

CS Magoha announces release date for KCSE

Pulse Live Kenya

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has announced that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results will be released on May 10th, 2021.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Wednesday during the last day of the examination.

His announcement comes a few days after he released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

More to follow.

Authors:

Brian Oruta

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke