RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wajackoyah storms off Presidential Debate venue after surprise appearance

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Prof Wajackoyah makes surprise appearance at Presidential Debate venue

Roots Party Presidential Candidate Professor George Wajackoya has arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa where the presidential debate is taking place.
Roots Party Presidential Candidate Professor George Wajackoya has arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa where the presidential debate is taking place.

Roots Party Presidential Candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa where the presidential debate is taking place.

Recommended articles

Wajackoyah caught the organisers by surprise after arriving shortly after 4.00 pm despite announcing that he would not participate in the debate.

We hadn’t expected him until a few moments ago,” NTV Joe Ageyo who was leading a panel discussion ahead of the debate said.

Upon arriving, Wajackoyah maintained that he would not participate if he was not put on the same platform with all three of his competitors including Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Agano party’s Waihiga Mwaure.

"I am not attending unless we are four. That is what I have come to confirm because they never responded to my letter. If the media wants to corrupt the intelligence of this society, if the media wants to run corruption in this country if the media can do what they have done, to hell with them,” Wajackoyah maintained his position.

Wajackoyah then stormed out of the venue after a brief meeting witht the organisers.

Earlier during the day, the Roots Party had indicated that its presidential candidate would not show up for the debate in a letter authored by his communications director Jaymo Ulee Msee.

“Roots party would like to state that our Presidential Candidate Prof George Wajackoyah will not attend the presidential debate because we will not subject the incoming President to the joke of an predetermined debate,” the statement read.

“The media cannot decide the outcome of an election before the poll day. The notion that some candidates are trailing others or is leading others is baseless," he added.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah
Roots party leader George Wajackoyah Roots party leader George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

On July 22, Wajackoyah said he will only attend the debate if organisers allow him to debate with Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

“We would like to notify you that our candidate Prof Wajackoyah will only attend the debate if he will be dating with the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidates," the letter read in part.

According to Roots Party, the polls used to pair the presidential candidates were not factual.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wajackoyah storms off Presidential Debate venue after surprise appearance

Wajackoyah storms off Presidential Debate venue after surprise appearance

LIVE: 2022 Presidential Debate

LIVE: 2022 Presidential Debate

Why Muslim leaders are calling for Magoha to be sacked

Why Muslim leaders are calling for Magoha to be sacked

Kakamega man kills brother in a fight over Omena

Kakamega man kills brother in a fight over Omena

Why you will have to wait until June 2024 to secure a US visa

Why you will have to wait until June 2024 to secure a US visa

How Museveni secretly used State House Nairobi as his command centre

How Museveni secretly used State House Nairobi as his command centre

Wajackoyah opts out of upcoming presidential debate, explains why

Wajackoyah opts out of upcoming presidential debate, explains why

Karua's calmness and Gachagua's eloquence stood out during debate - poll

Karua's calmness and Gachagua's eloquence stood out during debate - poll

Chebukati's midnight statement on businessmen at the centre of clash with DCI

Chebukati's midnight statement on businessmen at the centre of clash with DCI

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group