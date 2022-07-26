Wajackoyah storms off Presidential Debate venue after surprise appearance

Wajackoyah caught the organisers by surprise after arriving shortly after 4.00 pm despite announcing that he would not participate in the debate.

“We hadn’t expected him until a few moments ago,” NTV Joe Ageyo who was leading a panel discussion ahead of the debate said.

Upon arriving, Wajackoyah maintained that he would not participate if he was not put on the same platform with all three of his competitors including Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Agano party’s Waihiga Mwaure.

"I am not attending unless we are four. That is what I have come to confirm because they never responded to my letter. If the media wants to corrupt the intelligence of this society, if the media wants to run corruption in this country if the media can do what they have done, to hell with them,” Wajackoyah maintained his position.

Wajackoyah then stormed out of the venue after a brief meeting witht the organisers.

Earlier during the day, the Roots Party had indicated that its presidential candidate would not show up for the debate in a letter authored by his communications director Jaymo Ulee Msee.

“Roots party would like to state that our Presidential Candidate Prof George Wajackoyah will not attend the presidential debate because we will not subject the incoming President to the joke of an predetermined debate,” the statement read.

“The media cannot decide the outcome of an election before the poll day. The notion that some candidates are trailing others or is leading others is baseless," he added.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

Wajackoyah's demands to the Presidential debates secretariat

On July 22, Wajackoyah said he will only attend the debate if organisers allow him to debate with Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

“We would like to notify you that our candidate Prof Wajackoyah will only attend the debate if he will be dating with the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidates," the letter read in part.