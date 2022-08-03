Wajackoya's running mate throws him under the bus as cracks emerge [Video]

Justina was speaking during an interview with Citizen TV.

“I am speaking as Justina who understands her role to amplify the voices of the youth and women as well as consolidate the voice of the men.

“It is true, the allegations that my principal and party leader is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed it as a party. We have not agreed and neither have I been consulted,” she spoke.

Pulse Live Kenya

Justina said that the roots party was focused on its agenda to popularise its manifesto.

She explained that she addressed the reports because many supporters had been raising concerns about whether Wajackoya was a project of either of the two leading presidential candidates.

“Our supporters were asking what direction we are taking because twice we have been branded a project,” she added.

Cracks emerge inside Roots Party of Kenya

Earlier in the day Roots party spokesperson Jaymo Ule Msee described reports that Wajackoya was supporting Odinga as propaganda tailored by their opponents.

This was after a video went viral on social media showing Wajackoyah praising Odinga, an act that was interpreted by a section of Kenyans as an endorsement for the Azimio candidate.

"Because of that, man (Raila). The man whose tears come out every day because of what happened to him in jail, including me. I am here to join liberators. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Odinga," Wajackoyah said.

The Roots party spokesperson however claimed that the video in question had been edited to suit a certain narrative being pushed by their competitors ahead of the August 9, general election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video clip showing our presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah on the campaign trail addressing his supporters at and entertainment joint.

"Whereas out party leader addressed his supporters and accorded the other three presidential candidates some level of respect, the biased media has doctored the clip to suit and push their candidate, Raila Odinga," the statement said in part.