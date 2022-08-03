RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wajackoya's running mate throws him under the bus as cracks emerge [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Justina Wamae's latest statement points to differences within the Roots Party of Kenya

Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae threw her presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoya under the bus by revealing that he is supporting Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Justina was speaking during an interview with Citizen TV.

I am speaking as Justina who understands her role to amplify the voices of the youth and women as well as consolidate the voice of the men.

It is true, the allegations that my principal and party leader is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed it as a party. We have not agreed and neither have I been consulted,” she spoke.

Justina said that the roots party was focused on its agenda to popularise its manifesto.

She explained that she addressed the reports because many supporters had been raising concerns about whether Wajackoya was a project of either of the two leading presidential candidates.

Our supporters were asking what direction we are taking because twice we have been branded a project,” she added.

Earlier in the day Roots party spokesperson Jaymo Ule Msee described reports that Wajackoya was supporting Odinga as propaganda tailored by their opponents.

This was after a video went viral on social media showing Wajackoyah praising Odinga, an act that was interpreted by a section of Kenyans as an endorsement for the Azimio candidate.

"Because of that, man (Raila). The man whose tears come out every day because of what happened to him in jail, including me. I am here to join liberators. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Odinga," Wajackoyah said.

The Roots party spokesperson however claimed that the video in question had been edited to suit a certain narrative being pushed by their competitors ahead of the August 9, general election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video clip showing our presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah on the campaign trail addressing his supporters at and entertainment joint.

"Whereas out party leader addressed his supporters and accorded the other three presidential candidates some level of respect, the biased media has doctored the clip to suit and push their candidate, Raila Odinga," the statement said in part.

This is the second time the party is having to clarify whether Wajackoya supports Odinga.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

