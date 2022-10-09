Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Gachagua who was speaking in Uasin Gishu during a thanksgiving service maintained that he will not shy away from telling the truth to the public even if it creates discomfort among government officials.

He noted that he is open to correction backed by facts and urged state officials who worked under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to get used to the new DP.

"I am urging those leaders who worked with Uhuru Kenyatta's government, you had better get used to the DP because I will always speak the truth.

"Now some of them want to argue with us when we say that the institution is on its knees yet it is in the public domain. When we say so, you oppose that it has not, yet you are the chairman, then tell us why," Gachagua explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

He remained defiant with his recent remarks on how officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service should conduct their duties.

"The issue of imposing cases on Kenyans because of politics has come to an end, that is the truth. That is a misuse of the police service.

"I spoke with the Commissioners and we don't blame them. You must respect governors and MPs, and in any case, if you do not agree with the governor, he or she will not be transferred, but you will," Gachagua stated.

Concerns of public ridicule

The DP has in recent days found himself in awkward situations where he makes remarks on a touching on government institution in an administration in which he is the second in command, only to be corrected by state officials heading those institutions.

Acting DCI boss Hamisi Massa had to clear the air amid reports that he publicly corrected the DP who claimed that the directorate should be run professionally and not as a drama queen, noting that at no point did he make reference to the DP as was reported by various news outlets.

The second in command has in the recent past clashed with Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Patrick Njoroge.