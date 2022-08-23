Another IEBC official dies mysteriously

IEBC Returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga county Geoffrey Gitobu is dead.

According to reports reaching the news desk, Gitobu collapsed and died outside the IEBC officers in Nanyuki, Laikipia county the cause of his death is yet to be established.

The IEBC official was reportedly visiting his family in Nanyuki but had gone to the IEBC offices to print some documents.

He was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Kirinyaga County returning officer Jane Gitonga, her colleague was scheduled to be back to work on Wednesday, August 23.

This comes just days after his Embakasi East colleague Daniel Musyoka was found dead.

Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto confirmed that Mbolu’s body was found dumped in a forest in Kajiado.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

The police boss added that the body also showed signs of struggle and torture but no documents we recovered from the scene.

Mohammed Kanyare who served as an IEBC presiding officer in Wajir County has accused IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati of deserting him after sustaining gunshot injuries that resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Kanyare said that neither Chebukati nor the commission had reached out to him as of Sunday evening, despite being injured while on official duty.

"I have not heard from the commission that I was working for since they left me unattended to. Even a 'sorry' from them would have been better.

"I have no communication from the commission neither has any of my family members has heard from the commission that I was hurt working for," Kanyare lamented.

Kanyare stated that before the shooting incident, he was about to present Forms 34A to the returning officer when persons posing as police officers invaded the premises.