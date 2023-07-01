Stop waiting for tragedy – Gideon Moi's plea to government after Londiani accident

In a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, Moi lashed at government agencies for what he termed as “complacent attitude” in enforcing traffic rules, resulting in avoidable loss of lives and only jolting into action after tragedies.

“The time for mere lip service on road safety has long passed. In this particular case, the roadside traders in Londiani, some of whom erected their stalls precariously along the highway, understandably due to lack of accessible markets, are among the victims simply because of their burning desire to fend for themselves and their families.

“It cannot be that we have to wait for tragedy to strike before we implement certain safety measures, whether on our roads or any other place. Albeit late, we welcome the government’s move to immediately relocate roadside vendors, hawkers and open-air markets from all the highways across the country.” Moi noted in the statement.

Worrying trend

Moi was referring to a worrying trend that unfortunately, is becoming too common.

After tragedies such as road accidents with mass casualties or collapsed building, government ministries and state agencies tend to roar back to life, issuing several ultimatums with officers dispatched to enforce the same.

However, things quietly tend to die down shortly afterwards until the next tragedy.

Anyone who is keen will notice that the script is the same and part of the measures announced by CS Murkomen are similar to those announced after previous accidents.

Just like in the case of the Pwani University bus accident that claimed at least 18 lives in March this year, government agencies and Transport CS responded swiftly, announcing several measures.

Another grisly crash that was followed by several statements and ultimatums was the accident involving a Modern Coast Bus in Nithi which claimed 35 lives.

The KANU boss urged the concerned bodies not to allow the Londiani accident be reduced to mere statistics in a worrying trend, but to be poignant wake-up call that will see road accidents reduce.

“...we earnestly call upon the relevant authorities to hold reckless drivers accountable, implement essential safety features such as speed bumps and guardrails on our roads, and initiate a comprehensive nationwide road safety awareness program aimed at educating motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians on the paramount importance of responsible road usage.