Give us space to sort out your mess-Gachagua tells Raila

Charles Ouma

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had no kind words for Raila Odinga who he urged to slow down his oversight role after abandoning his role

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to tone down his oversight of the Kenya Kwanza administration, alleging that the Ruto-led government is still sorting out the mess that Odinga created.

Gachagua who was speaking on Saturday during the launch of Thiba dam in Kirinyaga county, maintained that the Azimio party leader neglected hios oversight role during the Jubilee administration and allowed public coffers to be looted, a situation that he (Gachagua) and Ruto are now fixing.

"Wewe mzee wa kuzimia, unaongea mzuri sana na hiyo ndio kazi yako ya kukosoa sisi. Kama ungefanya hiyo kazi ya kukosoa serikali ya Uhuru Kenyatta, hatungefika pahali tuko,(The mzee of kuzimia is saying sensible things and it is his job to correct us. Had he performed this role during former President Kenyatta’s reign we wouldn’t have gotten here)" Gachagua said.

"You abandoned your duty to oversight government, serikali ikaporwa. Sasa unalalamika bei iko juu na wewe ndio uliwacha kazi yako ukawachilia wakora wakaiba pesa yote ya Kenya. Sasa yeye analalamika ati iko shida, si yeye ndio alichangia kwa hii shida yote? (He contributed to this situation but is now complaining after abandoning his role of oversighting the government, allowing for looting)" Gachagua added.

Gachagua maintained that in as much as Odinga is doing his duty, he should be patient with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Sasa wewe mzee tulio kidogo, patia sisi na William Ruto nafasi tuunde hii uchumi. Makosa huoni ile ulikosea. Anza kukosoa sisi kwa yale tunafanya. Yale mlifanya na serikali ya Jubilee, hiyo unyamaze kwa sababu wewe ndio ulichangia, (Go slow on us and hold us accountable for our mistakes. You are not seeing the ones you made during the Jubilee administration. Give us space to build the economy)" Gachagua said.

