Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Charles Ouma

"I feel close to my death" were the murdered businessman's final words as he confided in his sister on his troubled marriage to Gladys Chania

The family of murdered businessman George Mwangi has opened up on his troubled marriage to Kiambu politician Gladys Chania and his final conversation in which he expressed concern over his life, only for his body to be found in Kieni Forest, Gatundu North.

According to the deceased’s elder sister, the businessman had a troubled marriage with the Kiambu politician.

In what with be his last phone call with his sister on Friday last week, the murdered businessman confided in his sister that he was having serious issues with his wife, Gladys Chania.

The phone call lasted about two minutes with the murdered businessman telling his elder sister that he felt closer to his death.

“He sounded disturbed and we talked for less than two minutes and he hung up. What I remember him telling me is that ‘I am just depressed and I feel like I am close to my death,’” the sister explained.

An update shared by police in the wake of the murder put a love triangle at the center of it, with two women surfacing.

Apart from his wife, Mwangi was in a romantic relationship with one of his tenants identified as Ms Muthoni wit5h his family confirming that they were aware of the relationship.

“This is not a secret. We knew that my brother was in love with Ms Muthoni. They are in love with each other and the family knows this. He told us about it and they have never had an issue,” confirmed one of his sisters.

Detectives handling the mat5ter believe that Mwangi was killed in his Mang’u matrimonial home before his body was dumped in the forest.

A search at the couple’s home saw police recover blood-soaked bed sheets, clothes and curtains that were in a locked room close to the master bedroom.

Detectives also found blood stains scattered on the walls of the couple’s home particularly on the bedroom walls, wardrobe and along the staircase.

His wife has since been arrested as the prime suspect in the murder.

