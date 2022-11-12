God can still make Raila president-Orengo cautions leaders dumping Azimio

The governor who was speaking on Friday in Ramba and Mahaya in Rarieda constituency maintained that God can still make the ODM party leader the president even after five failed attempts to clinch the seat.

“I can tell you that if it is God’s will that Raila is to become the president of the Republic of Kenya, then that will cannot be taken away. Let us keep the faith,” Orengo stated.

In apparent reference to former Azimio politicians who bolted out to Kenya Kwanza, Orengo cautioned local leaders against dumping the former Prime Minister and teaming up with the rival outfit while pushing the narrative of “working with government to pursue development”.

“I want you to remain hopeful because a people without hope cannot get anywhere. A person who abandons his mother’s leaking hut for a neighbour’s glittering house is a stupid fellow.

“The people elected you in the party where you were because they wanted you in that party. If anything, there were UDA aspirants even in Rarieda whom the electorate could have voted for but they didn’t.” Orengo added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Working with the Kenya Kwanza government

The governor reiterated that he, alongside others, will work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to serve the electorate but will not dump their party to join another political vehicle.

“We will work with the government where necessary, cooperate but not go into submission. We will request humbly and when it comes, we take it with thanks,” the Siaya county boss explained.

Shortly after the August elections, several leaders from the region dumped the Azimio coalition for the rival Kenya Kwanza alliance.