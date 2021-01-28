Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Thursday spoke out over his religious beliefs.

During a forum with religious leaders, Mr Odinga stated that he is certain that he walks with God and that God walks with him as well.

"The miracles I've seen God do for me and family, I believe he still does for individuals and our country to this day.

"I am a beneficiary of God's mercies and miracles. So many times I'm left speechless when 'holier than thou' members of our country say that Raila does not believe in God...calling me watu wa vitendawili. Who would not believe in God and his miraculous ways after going through what I've gone through?" Raila posed while giving examples of tough moments he has had to endure.

He reiterated that he had seen people he fought for liberation alongside assassinated, tortured and disappeared while adding that his family had also experienced difficult times.

"I believe I am alive today because my God lives and walks with me and I seek to walk with him," he stated.

The former PM went on to recount the details of his escape from the country under the protection of Catholic priests.

He also noted that during his years in detention, the books availed to him had been the Bible and the Koran.

"There was a time in my life when the Bible was the only book available to me apart from the Quran. I had the King James version in English, Swahili and German. I read the Quran back to front several times," he narrated.

The ODM party leader was speaking from Ufungamano House moments after various religious leaders heaped praises on his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.