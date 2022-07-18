RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Good news as government reduces maize flour prices to Sh100

Irene Okere

Maize flour

The Ministry of Agriculture has today (Monday) announced a reduction of prices of maize flour from Sh230 to Sh100 for a 2Kg packet. This is after the government introduced a massive subsidy to millers.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) in the ministry of Agriculture Peter Munya stated that all retailers are set to sell the two-kilogram packet of flour at Ksh100, from Ksh230.

The Ministry of Agriculture also highlighted that the 1Kg packet should be sold for not more than Sh52 while the 500g packet should be sold at Sh30.

"The market price of maize (per 90kg bag) as at the date of this contract is in the range of Ksh 5,800 and Ksh 6,000. Based on this market price, MOALFC will compensate the miller for each unit sold," the statement read in part.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya during an Azimio La Umoja campaign in Imenti South, Meru County on June 24, 2022
Agriculture CS Peter Munya during an Azimio La Umoja campaign in Imenti South, Meru County on June 24, 2022

READ:CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

The statement further highlighted that the Ministry will send representatives to the miller’s premises and depots to ensure maize flour is being sold at the recommended prices.

"It is agreed between the parties that the ministry shall deploy market surveillance teams to ensure that sifted maize flour is sold at the maximum recommended retail price stated," the Ministry added.

Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture Peter Munya
Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture Peter Munya

The Cabinet Secretary, however, insisted that the subsidies will only last for a month after which government hopes that prices will have fallen back to normal.

Ministry of Agriculture, National Treasury, Cereal Millers Association and Grain Mill Owners Association are set to overlook the maize subsidy.

READ: Maize flour prices drop by Sh2 after CS Munya's interventions

In past months, the cost of food and the cost of other basic commodities has been on the rise, with some goods rising beyond expectations.

This new development comes a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a Sh16.675 billion additional fuel subsidy in the latest review of the fuel prices.

Irene Okere

