Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

The lists, revealing the top trending searches both locally and globally, sheds light on the events, personalities, and topics that dominated online conversations.

Local Personalities

Topping the list of local personalities is the dynamic Millicent Omanga, a Kenyan businesswoman and politician.

Her prominence soared after an intimate video circulated on social media, sparking a wave of discussions and speculations among netizens.

Pulse Live Kenya

Following closely is Pastor Ezekiel, the Kenyan televangelist and founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

His arrest and subsequent closure of his church by the government, linked to the Shakahola Cult massacre, created significant online buzz.

The saga concluded with his release after the completion of investigations, as recommended by the prosecution.

Faith Kipyegon, the three-time world record holder in middle-distance running, claimed the sixth spot.

AFP

Her remarkable achievement of winning the World Athletics Championships 1500m and 5000m titles, marking the first-ever 1,500-5,000 meters double at the World Championships by a woman, captivated the nation.

Global Personalities

On the global front, the top trending personalities showcase a mix of sports stars, political figures, and entertainment personalities.

Ukrainian footballer Mudryk leads the list, grabbing headlines during a transfer saga that saw Arsenal and Chelsea vying for his signature.

Chelsea ultimately secured the £87 million deal, hijacking Arsenal's proposed move for the winger.

AFP

English footballer Declan Rice follows closely, making waves with his record-breaking transfer from WestHam to Arsenal in a British record fee of £105 million.

Ugandan President Museveni also features on the list, drawing international attention for signing an anti-LGBTQ+ law with a death penalty for same-sex acts, a move that sparked condemnation both locally and globally.

Sports and Education

The sports category was dominated by the Rugby World Cup in France and the notable successes of Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr, which acquired renowned players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte, and Sadio Mané.

In education, searches related to higher education financing, teacher performance appraisal systems, and national examinations took center stage.

The HEF portal, TPAD 2, and NEMIS emerged as the most searched terms, reflecting Kenyans' keen interest in accessing educational resources and opportunities.

Losses that Echoed Online

The year's most searched losses by Kenyans included the death of former Cabinet Secretary for Education, George Magoha, followed by South African rapper Costa Titch in March.

Pulse Live Kenya

The demise of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, found dead under his home in Southern Turkey following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, also resonated strongly in online searches.

Google's Year in Search for 2023 not only captures the pulse of Kenyan interests but also reflects the global stories that left an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of internet users in the country.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2023:

Trending Local Personalities

1. Millicent Omanga

2. Pastor Ezekiel

3. DJ Fatxo

4. Georgina Njenga

5. Pastor Mackenzie

6. Faith Kipyegon

7. Matiang'i

8. Chebukati

9. Martha Koome

10. Mathe Wa Ngara

Trending Global Personalities

1. Mudryk

2. Declan Rice

3. Caicedo

4. Mason Mount

5. Hakimi

6. Museveni

7. Onana

8. Joao Felix

9. Steve Harvey

10. Trossard

Trending Loss

1. Magoha

2. Costa Titch

3. Christian Atsu

4. Edwin Chiloba

5. Matthew Perry

6. AKA

7. Tina Turner

8. Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa

9. Bray Wyatt

10. Catherine Kasavuli

Trending Sports

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Al Nassr

3. EPL table 2023/24

4. Women World Cup

5. Ballon d'Or 2023

6. Champions League

7. Carabao Cup

8. Boston Marathon 2023

9. FA Cup Final

10. Bundesliga standings

Trending Movies & TV Shows

1. Oppenheimer

2. Kaleidoscope

3. Sultana

4. Barbie Movie

5. Extraction 2

6. Becky

7. Fast X

8. Sex Life

9. Top Boy

10. Fatal Seduction

Trending Education

1. HEF portal

2. TPAD2

3. NEMIS

4. CBA KNEC portal

5. KCSE results 2022

6. Form one selection 2023

7. KUCCPS portal

8. School calendar 2023

9. Open University of Kenya

