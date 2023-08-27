The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov Waiguru goes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Denis Mwangi

A legal showdown is looming in Kirinyaga between Governor Anne Waiguru and Woman Rep Wakili Njeri Maina

Governor Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina
Governor Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has threatened to sue Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wakili Njeri Maina after she accused her of being behind her recent attack in Kerugoya.

Recommended articles

In a letter sent to Njeri on August 25, Waiguru’s lawyer demanded the woman rep to withdraw a statement she made on her Facebook page linking the governor to her attack.

In the statement that Waiguru found to be defamatory, Njeri had claimed that the county boss had paid a group of people to make an attempt on her life.

“Our instructions are that the said publication on your Facebook page is untrue, false, reckless and defamatory. The said publication is further malicious and is meant to tarnish the image of our client and disparage her outstanding reputation,” Waiguru’s lawyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a past function
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a past function Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

The governor demanded a retraction, and apology from the woman rep within seven days or risk being sued for defamation.

READ: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet

Njeri has maintained that she will not be intimidated from speaking about her attack, saying that she also plans to use the justice system to address the attack.

“Yesterday, I recorded a statement with the DCI, Kerugoya, in regard to my attack. I call on the DCI to do thorough investigations into the attempt on my life without fear or favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also personally intend to pursue other charges against all persons who were and continue to be accessories. Either by financing, facilitating and or organizing the same,” she said.

Njeri Maina was admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries to her head when goons disrupted her meeting in Kerugoya on August 22.

The incident occurred when an unidentified group stormed the gathering, pelting stones and leaving Ms Maina injured on the head.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023
Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the media immediately after the scuffle, the woman rep said that she was aware of those behind the attack, accusing them of trying to intimidate her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A contingent of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene to control the situation and initiate an investigation into the incident.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Social media erupts as billionaire Rai is abducted in broad daylight in Nairobi [Video]

Social media erupts as billionaire Rai is abducted in broad daylight in Nairobi [Video]

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai daylight abduction

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai daylight abduction

Gov Waiguru goes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Gov Waiguru goes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

2027 will be a walkover – Gachagua brags as Ruto warns Raila

2027 will be a walkover – Gachagua brags as Ruto warns Raila

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout

Energy CS, Kenya Power CEO in hot water after nationwide blackout

Energy CS, Kenya Power CEO in hot water after nationwide blackout

I lost Sh10 million in Finland scholarship scam - Oscar Sudi goes after Mandago

I lost Sh10 million in Finland scholarship scam - Oscar Sudi goes after Mandago

Projects Ruto is launching during his 5-day tour of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega

Projects Ruto is launching during his 5-day tour of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene