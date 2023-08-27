Gov Waiguru goes after Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

In a letter sent to Njeri on August 25, Waiguru’s lawyer demanded the woman rep to withdraw a statement she made on her Facebook page linking the governor to her attack.

In the statement that Waiguru found to be defamatory, Njeri had claimed that the county boss had paid a group of people to make an attempt on her life.

“Our instructions are that the said publication on your Facebook page is untrue, false, reckless and defamatory. The said publication is further malicious and is meant to tarnish the image of our client and disparage her outstanding reputation,” Waiguru’s lawyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

The governor demanded a retraction, and apology from the woman rep within seven days or risk being sued for defamation.

Njeri has maintained that she will not be intimidated from speaking about her attack, saying that she also plans to use the justice system to address the attack.

“Yesterday, I recorded a statement with the DCI, Kerugoya, in regard to my attack. I call on the DCI to do thorough investigations into the attempt on my life without fear or favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also personally intend to pursue other charges against all persons who were and continue to be accessories. Either by financing, facilitating and or organizing the same,” she said.

Njeri Maina was admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries to her head when goons disrupted her meeting in Kerugoya on August 22.

The incident occurred when an unidentified group stormed the gathering, pelting stones and leaving Ms Maina injured on the head.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina after she was attacked on August 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the media immediately after the scuffle, the woman rep said that she was aware of those behind the attack, accusing them of trying to intimidate her.

ADVERTISEMENT