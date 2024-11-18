The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Government announces 3-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad

Amos Robi

The government has urged individuals interested in participating to prepare in advance by obtaining identification documents and applying for good conduct certificates and passports.

Kenyans lined up for job interviews
  • Recruitment activities to be hosted in various counties to bring opportunities closer to citizens
  • Partnerships with agencies such as NEA and NITA to streamline the application process
  • DCI officers to assist with fingerprinting for certificates of good conduct

The government through Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has announced a three-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad.

Mwaura in an interview on Nation FM said the government is set to bring these opportunities closer to citizens across the country.

Running from November 18 to December 6, 2024, the initiative will be hosted in various counties.

This approach Mwaura said will ensure job seekers from rural and urban areas alike can participate without unnecessary travel, a move that promises to bridge the employment gap between different regions.

File image of Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura addressing the press
READ: Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

Recruitment activities are scheduled to take place at county headquarters and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, making them more accessible to the public.

To streamline the application process, the government has partnered with agencies such as the National Employment Authority (NEA) and the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be present to assist with fingerprinting for certificates of good conduct, while immigration officials will support passport applications.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua emphasised the importance of counties in this initiative

"By bringing services to the counties, we are ensuring that no Kenyan is left behind in our quest to create employment opportunities abroad," said Mutua.

Labour CS Alfred Mutua
READ: Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

In many rural areas, access to government services can be challenging, often requiring significant time and resources. Regional Economic Impacts

For those seeking to participate, the government has encouraged early preparation, including securing identification documents and applying for good conduct certificates and passports.

ADVERTISEMENT

