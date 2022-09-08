Gov't immediately bans paid messages congratulating William Ruto

In a letter by Devolution PS Julius Korir on Thursday, the ministry advised governors to use cheaper options such as social media.

He said world leaders had already utilised social media platforms to convey their congratulatory messages.

“In light of the above and also in line with advice from the President-elect, these congratulatory adverts are hereby discouraged with immediate effect. Counties wishing to send congratulatory messages are encouraged to explore cheaper alternatives such as social media.

“The Counties are further encouraged to cut on wastage as the same resources can be used to provide essential services to Kenyans, in line with their priorities, in projects that impact their lives. The new administration desires to give Kenyans value for their money,” the communication read in part.

Among world leaders who have congratulated Ruto included US President Joe Biden who also commended Raila Odinga for accepting the results.

“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as President of Kenya and commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

On his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Ruto and reaffirmed the ties between the two countries.

“Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kenya relations, Xi said he is willing to make joint efforts with Ruto to push forward the development of China- Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, to benefit the two countries and peoples,” a statement from Beijing read.