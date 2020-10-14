The Government has officially begun the construction of Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu, following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to the Ministry of Sports, to have all stadium upgrades complete by at least end of the year (2020).

The ground breaking ceremony for the over 15,000-seater stadium was attended by the Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed and Kiambu Governor James Nyoro among other officials.

The construction of the stadium is set to place within the next seven months, at a cost of Sh596 million, money which has been released by the National Government.

The facility will include a swimming pool, two basket ball courts, an Amphitheatre, Netball and Volley ball courts, as well as an athletics track.

“We have given them the resources that are need which is about Sh596 million to complete the project. The money had been earmarked for this project and has been released so there is absolutely no reason for delays,” said CS Amina Mohamed.

CS Amina Mohamed, Governor James Nyoro at the Ground breaking ceremony of Kirigiti Stadium

According Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, the County of Kiambu will accord the contractor the necessary support to ensure that the stadium is completed in time.

“We will give the contractor all the necessary support, so that he can complete the project in the next 6 months and then the president will come and inaugurate this project as another historic event that has taken place here,” said Governor Nyoro.

Kirigiti Stadium is a historic ground which was built by the Colonial government as a cricket playground and has seen many historic events take place in grounds from the times of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

In September, during the re-opening of the upgraded Nyayo Stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government was working against time to ensure completion of the construction of Jamhuri Sports, Leisure and Entertainment Park in Nairobi, and the upgrading of sporting facilities in Eldoret, Marsabit, Meru, Chuka, Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Wanguru in Kirinyaga and Kirigiti in Kiambu.