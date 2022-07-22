RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Authors:

Amos Robi

The frustrated Class 8 pupil said he could not take the punishment anymore and was thinking of dropping out of school

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan
Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan

The government has ordered a probe into an incident where a Class 8 pupil was allegedly severely punished for not scoring 400 out of 500 marks on an exam.

Recommended articles

In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the young pupil who was evidently frustrated, stated that he was contemplating dropping out of school because he could not take the pain anymore.

The unidentified student further stated that teachers had been frustrating him to the extent that he was being deprived of food.

“I am tired, I have tried being persistent. They are punishing me this severely because of 400 marks. I should be able to achieve what I want with the marks I have gotten. Let me rest at home,” the tearful boy said.

marks of strokes on the pupils thighs
marks of strokes on the pupils thighs marks of strokes on the pupils thighs Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Magoha responds to teachers on salary increase

Visible marks of cane strokes were seen on the back and thighs of the pupil from the school which has since been identified as Nyamninia Public Day & Boarding School in Siaya County.

Speaking during the launch of the new Kenya National Examination (KNEC) offices in Nairobi, Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan said authorities in the county have identified the student and teachers behind the punishment, noting that investigations have commenced.

“A video has been going around of a learner being punished by teachers for not attaining 400 marks. It's so bad. We have narrowed down and identified the school, investigations are ongoing.

"It is extremely cruel for a trained teacher to punish a learner. I don't think any normal teacher would punish a learner like that,” Jwan said.

The incident has caused an uproar among users of the internet most of whom condemned the incident.

Corporal punishment in Kenyan schools was banned in 2001 although many schools still continue to punish learners in that way.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

Grade 6 learners to select preferred junior high schools in August

Grade 6 learners to select preferred junior high schools in August

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Vehicle bursts into flames during fueling inside petrol station [Video]

Vehicle bursts into flames during fueling inside petrol station [Video]

Magoha responds to teachers on salary increase

Magoha responds to teachers on salary increase

Gachagua in court over Sh1B property near JKIA

Gachagua in court over Sh1B property near JKIA

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Kenyatta promotes current, former aides-de-camp in new KDF appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Maize flour