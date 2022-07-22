Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the young pupil who was evidently frustrated, stated that he was contemplating dropping out of school because he could not take the pain anymore.

The unidentified student further stated that teachers had been frustrating him to the extent that he was being deprived of food.

“I am tired, I have tried being persistent. They are punishing me this severely because of 400 marks. I should be able to achieve what I want with the marks I have gotten. Let me rest at home,” the tearful boy said.

marks of strokes on the pupils thighs Pulse Live Kenya

Visible marks of cane strokes were seen on the back and thighs of the pupil from the school which has since been identified as Nyamninia Public Day & Boarding School in Siaya County.

Speaking during the launch of the new Kenya National Examination (KNEC) offices in Nairobi, Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan said authorities in the county have identified the student and teachers behind the punishment, noting that investigations have commenced.

“A video has been going around of a learner being punished by teachers for not attaining 400 marks. It's so bad. We have narrowed down and identified the school, investigations are ongoing.

"It is extremely cruel for a trained teacher to punish a learner. I don't think any normal teacher would punish a learner like that,” Jwan said.

The incident has caused an uproar among users of the internet most of whom condemned the incident.