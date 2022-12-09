ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't to open diaspora departments in all Kenyan missions abroad

Pauline Katethya Pulse Contributor

CS Alfred Mutua said that the Ruto administration is keen on doubling the remittances from abroad to steer the economy.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Alfred Mutua has announced plans by the government to open a diaspora department in all Kenyan missions broad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking at The annual Kenya Diaspora Alliance Homecoming Convention held on December 8, 2022, Dr. Mutua revealed that his office wants to ensure that any information regarding investments is available to foreigners and Kenyans living abroad.

We want to ensure that Kenyans and foreigners seeking information on investment in Kenya can easily get it from all our missions abroad,” he said.

Principal Secretary for State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roselyne Njogu
Principal Secretary for State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roselyne Njogu Pulse Live Kenya

Principal Secretary for State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roselyne Njogu added that the Kenya Kwanza government would develop policies that will help the ministry in engaging with the diaspora community.

“We are going to encourage dialogue with all diaspora associations to enable us to formulate policies that will improve the welfare of those abroad and in the country,” said Njogu.

The CS also declared that the Kenya Kwanza administration is putting up structures for dialogue with Kenyans in the diaspora, to help formulate policies that will enhance increased remittances and creation of investment opportunities.

"We assure you there is a structured engagement with the new administration, you are in good hands with the Kenya Kwanza government.

"President William Ruto is fully committed to tap into the potentiality of the Kenyan diaspora because this was one of his pledges," added Dr. Mutua.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua touring the Kenya Diaspora a Homecoming Convention Exhibition.
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua touring the Kenya Diaspora a Homecoming Convention Exhibition. Pulse Live Kenya

He also said that the new administration is keen on doubling the remittances from abroad to steer the economy.

Diaspora remittances rose to Sh283.6 billion from Sh250.4 billion over the period between January and July 2022.

The US is the biggest source of remittances to Kenya, accounting for 59 percent of the total sum of funds sent into the country this year.

Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya is a lover of books, love, life and chicken. She writes to leave a fingerprint on someone's soul. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Parents of boy rescued in Tsavo recount 6-day search for 4-yr-old son

Parents of boy rescued in Tsavo recount 6-day search for 4-yr-old son

Gov't to open diaspora departments in all Kenyan missions abroad

Gov't to open diaspora departments in all Kenyan missions abroad

Wetangula's candidate trounces Ruto man in Bungoma senatorial by election

Wetangula's candidate trounces Ruto man in Bungoma senatorial by election

Kiss 100's parent company announces mass firing

Kiss 100's parent company announces mass firing

Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe his altercation with lady staffer

Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe his altercation with lady staffer

Mutula Kilonzo Jr reunites with Sakaja at City Hall

Mutula Kilonzo Jr reunites with Sakaja at City Hall

Azimio cancels public consultation planned for Jamhuri Day

Azimio cancels public consultation planned for Jamhuri Day

Governor Sakaja’s directive to result in 10,000 job losses

Governor Sakaja’s directive to result in 10,000 job losses

Year in Search 2022: What Kenyans searched for

Year in Search 2022: What Kenyans searched for

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Lawyer Danstan Omari

At 40 years, I began studying law - Interesting story of Danstan Omari

A collage image of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided