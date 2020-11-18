Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has announced that the government will begin issuing Huduma Namba cards on 1st December, 2020.

The ICT CS noted that the current National Identity cards will cease operation come December 12, 2021.

Mr Mucheru spoke as he led the commencement exercise on Wednesday, at the Machakos Golf Club, in Machakos County.

Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiangi is also leading the same exercise in Kiambu County, at the County Commissioner’s office.

The Huduma Namba cards roll out begins a few days after Immaculate Kassait was sworn in as the Data Commissioner.

Ms. Kassait who is Kenya's first holder of the position and will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act.

President Uhuru Kenyatta created the position after he signed into law the Data Protection Bill 2019, effectively creating the Data Commissioner post in government.