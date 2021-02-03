Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has taken a swipe at former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthuma for siding with Deputy President William Ruto, despite talking ill of him in the past.

On Wednesday, Mutua resurfaced Muthama’s video making damning allegations against DP Ruto, terming him as a sycophant who is out to use Kenyans for his own selfish interests and political gains.

Mutua added that Kenyans should not allow politicians to use them for acquisition of power and corrupt wealth.

“This is shocking. A Must Watch. Former Senator MUTHAMA actually said this about

(before he became his sycophant) - truth or politics? What is going on here my fellow Kenyans? Are we this naive to be used by politicians for acquisition of power and corrupt wealth?” Questioned Mutua.

In the video shared by the Machakos County Boss, Muthuma is heard alleging that DP Ruto is a known land grabber who should not be trusted by Kenyans.

However, in 2020 Muthama made a U-turn and joined DP Ruto’s camp, where they are championing for the Hustler narrative.

Change of Heart

Just the other day, Mutua was accusing Wiper Kenya Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of interfering with Muthama's marriage to settle a personal grudge.

Mutua castigated the move by Kalonzo's party, Wiper Democratic Movement, to front Muthama's ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, as their candidate for the Upcoming Machakos Senatorial Seat.

"With all due respect, Honourable Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has demeaned us and has shamed us as the people of Machakos and Ukambani. He went on to recruit a candidate from another party to vie to the county's senatorial seat.

"To make it worse, he took Senator Muthama's wife to make her senator as to make him jealous. This means that he does not intend to give the people of Machakos a leader, rather, to settle personal scores by mingling with another man's marriage," Governor Mutua stated.