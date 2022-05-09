Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Mutua claims he took the decision when Azimio refused to make public the coalition agreement inked with affiliate parties, despite his threat to sue.

“Yes it is true, we are joining Kenya Kwanza and I will be addressing a press conference this (Monday) morning,” he told the media.

Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula welcomed Mutua’s decision in a Twitter post.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” the tweet read.

The governor's application to leave the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coaltition was expected to be heard at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday but proceedings were disrupted by a power black out.

"We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning," Mutua said during his press briefing.