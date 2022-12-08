Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Odinga had organised the rally to pile pressure on President William Ruto's government to deliver on the many promises he made in the run-up to the August General Election, many of which are yet to be fulfilled.

However, Governor Nyong’o skipped the rally to attend a meeting at State House, Nairobi.

Pulse Live Kenya

At State House, he held talks with President Ruto and visiting UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“We held talks over the Sh30 billion United Green project coming to Kisumu,” the governor announced.

The deal, which was inked earlier in May, is aimed at providing local farmers with sustainable agricultural methodologies, farming services and agro-industrial facilities.

The project is being undertaken jointly by Kisumu County Government and United Green Group, with support from the national government.

The initiative is claimed to be the largest and most modern integrated agri-food and services operation in Kenya.

Using this program, 100,000 hectares of primary farms from nearby farming communities will be integrated to create smallholder farmer schemes with the aim of increasing productivity and promoting sustainable agriculture.

“United Green brings farmers together for efficiency in farming to ensure they gain value in their products. Kenya needs a champion organization to provide leadership and prudent investment to develop inclusive, market-based and environmentally sustainable agri-food systems,” Governor Nyong’o said during the signing of the deal in May.