ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Denis Mwangi

We held talks over the Sh30 billion United Green project coming to Kisumu - Governor Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o at State House on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o at State House on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Wednesday skipped a rally convened by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Odinga had organised the rally to pile pressure on President William Ruto's government to deliver on the many promises he made in the run-up to the August General Election, many of which are yet to be fulfilled.

However, Governor Nyong’o skipped the rally to attend a meeting at State House, Nairobi.

KIsumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o shares a light moment with President William Ruto at State House
KIsumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o shares a light moment with President William Ruto at State House Pulse Live Kenya

At State House, he held talks with President Ruto and visiting UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

We held talks over the Sh30 billion United Green project coming to Kisumu,” the governor announced.

The deal, which was inked earlier in May, is aimed at providing local farmers with sustainable agricultural methodologies, farming services and agro-industrial facilities.

The project is being undertaken jointly by Kisumu County Government and United Green Group, with support from the national government.

The initiative is claimed to be the largest and most modern integrated agri-food and services operation in Kenya.

Using this program, 100,000 hectares of primary farms from nearby farming communities will be integrated to create smallholder farmer schemes with the aim of increasing productivity and promoting sustainable agriculture.

United Green brings farmers together for efficiency in farming to ensure they gain value in their products. Kenya needs a champion organization to provide leadership and prudent investment to develop inclusive, market-based and environmentally sustainable agri-food systems,” Governor Nyong’o said during the signing of the deal in May.

The project also aims to create over 22,000 jobs across counties in the Lake Victoria region.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Another IEBC commissioner resigns

Another IEBC commissioner resigns

Ruto breaks ground for construction of new Sh32B city next to CBD [Video]

Ruto breaks ground for construction of new Sh32B city next to CBD [Video]

How President Ruto is creating a new generation of homeowners

How President Ruto is creating a new generation of homeowners

Mutuma Mathiu leaves Nation Media Group after 23 years

Mutuma Mathiu leaves Nation Media Group after 23 years

Abolition of boarding in primary schools splits Kenyans [Reactions]

Abolition of boarding in primary schools splits Kenyans [Reactions]

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Interior CS Kindiki addresses the state of security ahead of the Azimio rallies

Interior CS Kindiki addresses the state of security ahead of the Azimio rallies

Kenya asks World Bank for Sh92 billion loan

Kenya asks World Bank for Sh92 billion loan

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Lawyer Danstan Omari

At 40 years, I began studying law - Interesting story of Danstan Omari

A collage image of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided