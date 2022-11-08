Governor George Natembeya recognizes Kitale nurse who warmed Kenyans' hearts

The governor through his Twitter page lauded the job of the nurse identified as Elizabeth Robai Lukelesia from Kenya Medical Training institute (KMTC) Kitale.

“Am fascinated by sensational moments by a paediatric nurse, Elizabeth Robai Lukelesia from Kenya Medical Training institute (KMTC) Kitale entertaining a recuperating child. Good work Elizabeth, dedication in service delivery is our guiding principle,”governor Natembeya said.

Lukelesia warmed the hearts of many Kenyans online who appreciated her efforts to put a smile on the child’s face who had been admitted to the hospital.

The dance was made even better when she popped out candy for the child who could not hide their joy.

This was not Lukelesia’s first video putting smiles on people’s faces, her TikTok page is filled with similar dances to different people including security guards, bodaboda operators and more.