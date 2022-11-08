RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Governor George Natembeya recognizes Kitale nurse who warmed Kenyans' hearts

Amos Robi

The nurse has been trending on the internet with many praising her passion for her job

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya recognizes Kenyan nurse dancing for child
Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya recognizes Kenyan nurse dancing for child

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya has recognized the passion of a nurse who is trending on the internet for entertaining a sick child.

The governor through his Twitter page lauded the job of the nurse identified as Elizabeth Robai Lukelesia from Kenya Medical Training institute (KMTC) Kitale.

“Am fascinated by sensational moments by a paediatric nurse, Elizabeth Robai Lukelesia from Kenya Medical Training institute (KMTC) Kitale entertaining a recuperating child. Good work Elizabeth, dedication in service delivery is our guiding principle,”governor Natembeya said.

Lukelesia warmed the hearts of many Kenyans online who appreciated her efforts to put a smile on the child’s face who had been admitted to the hospital.

The dance was made even better when she popped out candy for the child who could not hide their joy.

This was not Lukelesia’s first video putting smiles on people’s faces, her TikTok page is filled with similar dances to different people including security guards, bodaboda operators and more.

Some social media users proposed that the nurse be given a job upon the completion of her studies while others also said she be rewarded by the governor. Here are some of the reactions:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

