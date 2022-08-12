RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

Denis Mwangi

West Pokot governor John Lonyangapuo has lost his seat

Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo with DG Nicholas Atudonyang
Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo with DG Nicholas Atudonyang

West Pokot, incumbent governor John Lonyangapuo lost his seat to UDA’s Simon Kachapin.

Kachapin trounced Lonyangapuo after garnering 86,476 votes against his competitor’s 84,610 votes.

Prof Lonyangapuo's deputy, Dr Nicholas Atudonyang, managed 2,294 votes to become third.

West Pokot's first governor Simon Kachapin
West Pokot's first governor Simon Kachapin Pulse Live Kenya

Atudonyang had been out of the country for most of his tenure as the deputy governor.

According to reports, he arrived in the country just three days - 72 hours - before the August 9 General Election.

Atudonyang’ is seeking to out his boss Governor John Lonyang’apuo on a KANU ticket.

A report by NTV said that the deputy governor has been working as a neurosurgeon in the US for the better part of his tenure.

Earlier in June 2022, he was in the country but it is not clear when he travelled back to the US.

Elsewhere ODM’s Gladys Wanga has become the first female governor of Homa Bay County after defeating her rival Evans Kidero.

The IEBC returning officer announced that Wanga had clinched the seat after garnering 244,559 votes.

Gladys Wanga
Gladys Wanga Gladys Wanga Pulse Live Kenya

Kidero, who was the first governor of Nairobi came second with 154,182 votes while UDA’s Mark Raudi managed 1,244 votes to finish third.

Wanga will take over the county alongside her deputy governor Former Kasipul Kabondo MP Oyugi Magwanga.

Denis Mwangi

