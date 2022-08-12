How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

Kachapin trounced Lonyangapuo after garnering 86,476 votes against his competitor’s 84,610 votes.

Prof Lonyangapuo's deputy, Dr Nicholas Atudonyang, managed 2,294 votes to become third.

Pulse Live Kenya

Atudonyang had been out of the country for most of his tenure as the deputy governor.

According to reports, he arrived in the country just three days - 72 hours - before the August 9 General Election.

Atudonyang’ is seeking to out his boss Governor John Lonyang’apuo on a KANU ticket.

A report by NTV said that the deputy governor has been working as a neurosurgeon in the US for the better part of his tenure.

Earlier in June 2022, he was in the country but it is not clear when he travelled back to the US.

Gladys Wanga trounces Evans Kidero in Homa Bay

Elsewhere ODM’s Gladys Wanga has become the first female governor of Homa Bay County after defeating her rival Evans Kidero.

The IEBC returning officer announced that Wanga had clinched the seat after garnering 244,559 votes.

Gladys Wanga Pulse Live Kenya

Kidero, who was the first governor of Nairobi came second with 154,182 votes while UDA’s Mark Raudi managed 1,244 votes to finish third.