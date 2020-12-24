Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyagarama has been laid to rest at his Tente home in Nyamira County.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i, lead mourners in remembering the departed Governor, at the Nyamira Primary School Grounds.

The leaders described the late governor as a peace-loving individual and a man of few words.

“He loved good things, education, and farming among other things… I have lost a friend,” said ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Other leaders present at the funeral were Chief Justice David Maraga, CS Eugene Wamalwa, Governors James Ongwae, Wycliffe Oparanya, Anyang' Nyong'o, Okoth Obado, Cornel Rasanga and Wilberforce Otichilo.

MPs who attended the burial ceremony included; Vincent Kemosi, Gladys Wanga, Joash Nyamoko, Shadrack Mose, Richard Onyonka, Ben Momanyi, and Members of County Assemblies from Nyamira and Kisii Counties.

Governor John Nyagarama succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Nairobi Hospital at the age of 74 years.