Nairobi Festival to wrap up in style after week-long activities

Amos Robi

The Nairobi Festival began immediately after the Jamhuri Day Celebrations and has run the entire week

Attendees at the Nairobi Festival
Attendees at the Nairobi Festival

The Nairobi Festival is on Sunday expected to close with the screening of the FIFA world cup finals.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has since invited city dwellers to gather at the Uhuru park gardens where the festival has been running to watch as the biggest tournament in the world closes.

Sakaja further said the festival would support 40 children's homes so they also enjoy the festive season.

“Come let’s watch the World Cup finals together at Uhuru Park as we close the Nairobi Festival. Amazing fireworks show after plus Nganya awards, Christmas tree and support to 40 children homes for the festive season,” said Sakaja.

The festival began on Monday, December 12, 2022, and has seen loads of activities of the period from musical performances to movie screenings and talent shows.

Among artists that have performed at the festival include Mejja, Orile Brown, Femi One, Bahati, and his wife Diana.

Attendees of the festival have praised the organisers for a well-organised event that has surpassed many's expectations.

Blankets and Wines founder Muthoni Drummer Queen said being the first edition, the festival had begun on a high note.

“Nairobi Festival is actually really good I LOVE festivals & honestly, this one is off to a great start: Great venue! Super clean! Very safe kwanza at night! Family areas & turn-up areas. Multiple stages! Go! Don't overthink! @SakajaJohnson great job!” Muthoni said.

Governor Sakaja enjoying moments with attendees of the Nairobi Festival
Governor Sakaja enjoying moments with attendees of the Nairobi Festival Governor Sakaja enjoying moments with attendees of the Nairobi Festival Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Matata, Harmonize, Octopizzo & Sauti Sol thrill Nairobians at Sol Fest [Videos]

According to the Nairobi county government, the festival will be held annually right after the Jamhuri celebrations.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

