Kawira Mwangaza appears before Senate Committee probing her impeachment [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

She denied all five charges before the Senate Committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza appeared before the special Senate Committee formed to probe her impeachment on Tuesday, December 27.

Governor Kawira was accompanied by lead lawyer Ellias Muthuma as she pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her.

In the first count, she was accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals and usurpation of the Constitution, the appointment of her husband to county offices, violation of the Meru Youth Service Act and roadside appointments of employees.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022

In the second count, she was accused of inciting the public against other leaders, violating the Public Officer Ethics Act, holding public vilifications against members of the County Assembly, inciting the public against MCAs, violently grabbing the mic from the Meru County Assembly minority leader and speaking ill against the Catholic Church.

Charge number three accused Gov Mwangaza of forcefully entering into the Meru County Assembly premises, falsely accusing MCAs of being cartels, blackmail, greed, and corruption and organised violent demos against MCAs at the assembly precincts and addressing rioters outside the assembly.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In the fourth count, she was charged with violation of section 159 of the Public finance Management Act 2022, directing Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at source, and unduly promoting Baite TV which she owns.

The governor was also accused of vilifying MCAs for not approving some County Executive Committee nominees and failing to nominate other individuals when four nominees were rejected by the County Assembly and instead, reorganising her government to six departments instead of 10.

She denied all five counts before the Senate Committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

The committee has exactly 10 days to present its findings concerning the case, to the Senate.

Other senators who comprise the committee are:

  • Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu)
  • Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu)
  • Roba Ali Ibrahim (Mandera)
  • Esther Okenyuri (Nominated)
  • Peris Tobiko (Nominated).
  • Joseph Githuku Kamau (Lamu)
  • Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi)
  • Agnes Muthama (Machakos)
  • Eddy Gichuru (Nominated)
  • Johnes Mwaura (Nominated)
