Governor Mwangaza hits out at Meru MCAs after impeachment

Fabian Simiyu

Governor Mwangaza has accused the MCAs of spending millions in a bid to oust her

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event

Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has finally spoken after she was impeached by MCAs for abuse of office.

The governor has taken to her Twitter account to rant accusing the MCAs of using a lot of money and having sleepless nights just to see her out of office.

Mwangaza is a bitter woman as she continued to accuse the county legislators of using sponsored headlines in the whole process.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza
Governor Kawira Mwangaza

READ: Where did the rain start beating Governor Mwangaza?

67 out of the possible 69 MCAs voted to impeach her after weeks of cold wars in the Meru County Government.

The majority of the MCAs lost faith in Mwangaza weeks after she took the oath of office with some of them stating that she is ignorant when it comes to dealing with the residents' grievances.

The county boss is also in hot soup after she was accused of nepotism, misleading campaigns, and illegal appointments ever since she assumed power.

As for Mwangaza, the MCAs have engaged the public in the county affairs, and as if that is not enough, they have gone ahead and used connections with different types of people in this whole matter.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event

Governor Mwangaza finished by stating that God wants the MCAs to embark on a spiritual mission (Brand building).

Her fate now lies with the Senate which means that there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Mwangaza could be the shortest-serving governor if the Senate ends up upholding the MCAs notion to oust her.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Governor Mwangaza hits out at Meru MCAs after impeachment

Former Mathira MP Matu Wamae is dead

Museveni stirs twitter debate after posting ‘wrong’ picture of Rwenzori

'Please stop begging' Ghana President tells African colleagues at US Summit

Government unveils new syllabus for Junior Secondary School

Where did the rain start beating Governor Mwangaza?

Counties put on alert over rising cases of Covid-19 & cholera

IG Koome takes action after terror alert on 5 areas in Nairobi

Charlene Ruto explains legality of 'Office of the First Daughter' after uproar

