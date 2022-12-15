Governor Mwangaza hits out at Meru MCAs after impeachment

The governor has taken to her Twitter account to rant accusing the MCAs of using a lot of money and having sleepless nights just to see her out of office.

Mwangaza is a bitter woman as she continued to accuse the county legislators of using sponsored headlines in the whole process.

67 out of the possible 69 MCAs voted to impeach her after weeks of cold wars in the Meru County Government.

The majority of the MCAs lost faith in Mwangaza weeks after she took the oath of office with some of them stating that she is ignorant when it comes to dealing with the residents' grievances.

The county boss is also in hot soup after she was accused of nepotism, misleading campaigns, and illegal appointments ever since she assumed power.

As for Mwangaza, the MCAs have engaged the public in the county affairs, and as if that is not enough, they have gone ahead and used connections with different types of people in this whole matter.

Governor Mwangaza finished by stating that God wants the MCAs to embark on a spiritual mission (Brand building).

Her fate now lies with the Senate which means that there is some light at the end of the tunnel.