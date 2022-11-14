RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja announces jobs paying Sh2,500 weekly for youths in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Sakaja says engaging the youth in income generating activities will help reduce the runaway crime that has engulfed the city.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja tours Nairobi on Sunday, November 14, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the government will pay young people Sh2,500 every week to plant trees in the city.

Sakaja was speaking after attending a service at AIPCA Dandora Church on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The tree planting program will replace the Kazi Mtaani that was launched by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Johnson Sakaja tours Nairobi on Sunday, November 14, 2022
We have agreed with the president that our young people, instead of what we had as Kazi Mtaani, we will soon launch a tree-planting program that our young people will be engaged in.

Our young people will be getting Sh2,500 weekly for four days to help us plant and maintain those trees so that they can make a little income,” Sakaja said.

This translates into about Sh625 a day, which is a bit more than the Sh455 the young people received in the Kazi Mtaani program.

President William Ruto plans to plant five billion trees in five years with the Kazi ya Mazingira Initiative.

According to Sakaja, engaging the youth in income generating activities will help reduce the runaway crime that has engulfed the city.

READ: Njugush loses money to armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

Earlier during the church service, the county boss decried the insecurity, revealing that he too has been affected by the same.

The governor recounted that his friend was stabbed to death by an armed gang during a robbery in the city.

"I lost my friend two weeks ago after he was stabbed to death," Sakaja said without delving into the details of the deceased friend.

Johnson Sakaja at a church service and fundraiser at AIPCA Dandora
He promised that his administration will support youth who want to earn an honest living, but criminals will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“We are ready to support organized youth with many opportunities of business but crime is a big no. This is where we part ways. Mugging and stabbing people must stop," Sakaja explained.

A new report titled Criminal Activity Trends released earlier this week noted that there has been a steady rise in armed and opportunist robberies in residential and commercial areas across Nairobi.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

