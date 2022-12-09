ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mutula Kilonzo Jr reunites with Sakaja at City Hall

Fabian Simiyu

Governor Johnson Sakaja has shared photos of his counterpart from Makueni, Mutula Kilonzo Jr in his office

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr (left) and Governor Johnson Sakaja (right)
Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr (left) and Governor Johnson Sakaja (right)

Governor Johnson Sakaja has sparked reactions online after sharing photos that he took with the current Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr in his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The photo was taken 105 days later after the August 2022 general elections in Kenya. Both figures were aspiring to be governors back then.

Both Sakaja and Kilonzo Jr were Senators for Nairobi and Makueni Counties respectively and they used to clash most of the time on the floor of the Senate.

Johnson Sakaja (left) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (right) [Twitter]
Johnson Sakaja (left) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (right) [Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

The two are a living testimony that there is no permanent enmity in politics hence setting a good example for other Kenyans.

People have lauded Sakaja and Kilonzo Jr for putting their differences behind them as they try to champion their agendas in their respective counties.

Mutula seemed to love the comments that were coming in and he too commented stating that they have finally met 105 days later.

It was all smiles for the two governors despite having used two different political parties to land their jobs.

Mutula Kilonzo Jr (left) and Johnson Sakaja [Twitter]
Mutula Kilonzo Jr (left) and Johnson Sakaja [Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

Photos of their reunion have come days after Francis Atwoli who is the Central Organization of Trade Unions of Kenya Secretary General visited President William Ruto at State House.

The two couldn't see each other eye to eye before the general elections hence they used to trash-talk each other during the campaigns.

William Ruto has gone ahead and asked Francis Atwoli to forgive him after visiting Western Kenya for his tour.

Should other Kenyan leaders do the same in a bid to champion peace and togetherness in the country?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mutula Kilonzo Jr reunites with Sakaja at City Hall

Mutula Kilonzo Jr reunites with Sakaja at City Hall

Azimio cancels public consultation planned for Jamhuri Day

Azimio cancels public consultation planned for Jamhuri Day

Governor Sakaja’s directive to result in 10,000 job losses

Governor Sakaja’s directive to result in 10,000 job losses

Year in Search 2022: What Kenyans searched for

Year in Search 2022: What Kenyans searched for

Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Governor Nyong'o skips Raila's rally for talks at State House

Another IEBC commissioner resigns

Another IEBC commissioner resigns

Ruto breaks ground for construction of new Sh32B city next to CBD [Video]

Ruto breaks ground for construction of new Sh32B city next to CBD [Video]

How President Ruto is creating a new generation of homeowners

How President Ruto is creating a new generation of homeowners

Mutuma Mathiu leaves Nation Media Group after 23 years

Mutuma Mathiu leaves Nation Media Group after 23 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Lawyer Danstan Omari

At 40 years, I began studying law - Interesting story of Danstan Omari

A collage image of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided