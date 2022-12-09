Mutula Kilonzo Jr reunites with Sakaja at City Hall

The photo was taken 105 days later after the August 2022 general elections in Kenya. Both figures were aspiring to be governors back then.

Both Sakaja and Kilonzo Jr were Senators for Nairobi and Makueni Counties respectively and they used to clash most of the time on the floor of the Senate.

The two are a living testimony that there is no permanent enmity in politics hence setting a good example for other Kenyans.

People have lauded Sakaja and Kilonzo Jr for putting their differences behind them as they try to champion their agendas in their respective counties.

Mutula seemed to love the comments that were coming in and he too commented stating that they have finally met 105 days later.

It was all smiles for the two governors despite having used two different political parties to land their jobs.

Photos of their reunion have come days after Francis Atwoli who is the Central Organization of Trade Unions of Kenya Secretary General visited President William Ruto at State House.

The two couldn't see each other eye to eye before the general elections hence they used to trash-talk each other during the campaigns.

William Ruto has gone ahead and asked Francis Atwoli to forgive him after visiting Western Kenya for his tour.