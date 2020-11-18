On Wednesday, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko left many of his social media followers in shock after throwing unprintable insults at Standard Media Group over the “The Wailing Governor” headline appearing on their Newspaper.

In his tweet, Sonko expressed disappointment in the publication, stating that they were focusing on less important issues at a time the country is fight a pandemic.

The Standard Newspaper carried a story on how Sonko has been reduced from a County boss, to a toothless bulldog, with no powers.

“KUMANINA ZENU GAZETI NI ZA KUFUNGA NYAMA. Instead of using taxpayers money to give free masks and sanitizers to the public during this COVID-19 period you are busy buying headlines against me. SHAME ON YOU KUMANYOKO NYINYI SIKU YENU ITAFIKA” reads Governor Sonko’s explosive tweet.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Intimidation

On Monday, a frustrated Sonko declared that he will no longer tolerate intimidation tactics from his political detractors. Adding that he is ready to die for upholding the Constitution of Kenya in executing the duties of his office.

The governor accused the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) of threats and intimidation against him and his team.

"I have pursued amicable solutions but what happens when we attend the meetings to find these amicable solutions so that Nairobians enjoy good services, we differ with them on the law. What follows is a lot of intimidation and threats.

"The dark days are over. I will not allow anyone to intimidate me on account of the law. Let us follow the law, let them legalize this NMS and then we will be able to disburse this money. Let them know that they can jail me but there's life in prison. They can impeach me but there's life after politics. They can even kill me but there's life after death where my late father and our beloved founding father of the Republic of Kenya the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta are resting in peace," the Governor declared.

