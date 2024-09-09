The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

Lynet Okumu

Reports suggested that Wavinya Ndeti had been detained in the United Kingdom due to a banking dispute involving large sums of cash.

Machakos County governor Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos County governor Wavinya Ndeti
  • Governor Wavinya Ndeti denies allegations of smuggling millions of shillings from Kenya.
  • Ndeti calls the claims false and the work of her political opponents.
  • She emphasises the impossibility of smuggling large sums of money into the U.K. due to strict checks and regulations..

Wavinya Ndeti, the Governor of Machakos, has spoken out against recent allegations accusing her of smuggling millions of shillings from Kenya.

The claims, which have been circulating widely on social media, suggest that she was stranded abroad due to a banking dispute involving large sums of cash.

The rumours alleged that a U.K. bank refused to accept the money because of concerns about its legitimacy. The reports claimed that Ndeti had been detained in the United Kingdom due to the banking dispute.

Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on September 9, Governor Wavinya Ndeti denied the allegations, calling them false and the work of her political opponents.

She described the accusations as both demeaning and insulting to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya.

Ndeti emphasised that it was impossible to smuggle such large sums of money into the UK, highlighting the strict checks and regulations of UK customs and financial institutions.

“It is demeaning and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya to imagine that I would smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings on my person to the United Kingdom and that I have been detained.

“Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK Customs/Border Control and Financial Institutions. I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad," reads the statement in part.

Machakos County governor Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos County governor Wavinya Ndeti Machakos County governor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Ndeti also expressed her intent to take legal action against those spreading these rumours.

She warned that such allegations amount to defamation and the misuse of electronic media.

She emphasised that the false information had created dangerous perceptions about her and her family, putting their safety at risk.

This amounts to defamation and misuse of electronic media to spread falsehoods. Such malicious misinformation has created perceptions about me and my family members that endanger our lives,” she said.

“Let the authors of this narrative be warned that should anything happen to any member of my family or myself, you shall be held personally responsible,” the statement continues.

Wavinya Ndeti's statement
Wavinya Ndeti's statement Wavinya Ndeti's statement Pulse Live Kenya

Ndeti reassured her supporters that she and her family are safe and continue to enjoy a good standing both in Kenya and abroad. She also promised to pursue those responsible for the defamatory claims and bring them to justice.

The statement from the governor has sparked mixed reactions from the public. Some supporters have expressed their solidarity with Ndeti, criticising those who spread the false reports.

Others, however, have called for thorough investigations to clear the air and ensure accountability.

