The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto, Gachagua, Cabinet, CEOs & governors hit by new travel restrictions

Denis Mwangi

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei restricts foreign travel for President Ruto, DP Gachagua, Cabinet, CEOs & governors

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

In a strategic move aimed at curbing government spending, the government has announced significant austerity measures, particularly focusing on official foreign travel.

Recommended articles

Among the suspended activities are benchmarking and study visits, training sessions, capacity-building initiatives, research, academic meetings, symposia, conferences, general participation meetings, side events, showcase events, exhibitions, caucus, and association meetings.

Public entities scheduled to travel for any of the suspended events are encouraged to explore virtual participation or engage the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to secure the participation of diplomatic officials in the respective countries.

President William Ruto boarding a plane. Photo: @MashillingiM
President William Ruto boarding a plane. Photo: @MashillingiM President William Ruto boarding a plane Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These measures, outlined in a circular by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, target different tiers of government officials.

The circular has enforced a 50 percent reduction in the number of delegations accompanying high-ranking officials, including the President, Deputy President, First Lady, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Strict approvals will be granted only for officials directly involved in the scheduled activities of these key figures.

President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA.
President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA. President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Similar cuts have been applied to delegations accompanying Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

Delegations headed by Cabinet Secretaries shall not exceed three persons, including the Cabinet Secretary as the head of the delegation.

READ: Ruto's advisor Ndii condemns government's excessive travel spending

Principal Secretaries' delegations are further limited to two persons – the Principal Secretary and an accompanying technical officer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023
Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023 Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Both CS and PS in the same ministry shall not be away at the same time unless the invite expressly requires their attendance.

CEOs of State Corporations, not part of the delegation of a Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary, have been directed to travel alone and strictly for state engagements.

This move aims to reduce the size of delegations and optimize resource use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors of counties are also subject to the new travel restrictions.

Delegations headed by governors shall not exceed three persons, including the governor as the head of the delegation.

If a county executive is to travel on behalf of a county Governor, he or she is instructed to travel alone.

These measures come as part of a broader strategy to streamline government spending and ensure that official travel is undertaken only when absolutely necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT
Council of Governors meeting on October 2, 2023
Council of Governors meeting on October 2, 2023 Council of Governors meeting on October 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The government is keen on minimizing costs associated with travel, including expenses such as per diem and ticket upgrades.

The circular also emphasizes that travel visa and other courtesies will be extended only for travel associated with state party engagements, limiting the issuance of invitations to government entities unless deemed necessary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with overseeing the adherence to these guidelines and limiting invitations to focal point institutions only when necessary.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Gachagua, Cabinet, CEOs & governors hit by new travel restrictions

Ruto, Gachagua, Cabinet, CEOs & governors hit by new travel restrictions

New features of Kenya's new 3rd generation ID aka Maisha Card

New features of Kenya's new 3rd generation ID aka Maisha Card

Babu Owino unlocks new Karate belt [Video]

Babu Owino unlocks new Karate belt [Video]

CS Kuria turns down CS Linturi's request as Meru leadership wrangles escalate

CS Kuria turns down CS Linturi's request as Meru leadership wrangles escalate

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

El-Nino: Sakaja reveals areas where Nairobi residents will be relocated next week

El-Nino: Sakaja reveals areas where Nairobi residents will be relocated next week

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

People clubbing

Nairobi clubs rush to prevent fines for using clients' photos on social media