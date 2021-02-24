Former Thika town MP Alice Ng’ang’a has called on the Government to invest more in the fight against cancer.

Speaking at the memorial service of Pastor Catherine Wanjiru, who succumbed to cancer, Ng’ang’a noted that thousands of families have become poor because of the cost of treating the disease.

Ms. Ng’anga called on the government to speed up the process of implementing the new National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) policy that will allow covering of cancer patients by the health insurer.

She called on the 47 counties to establish Cancer Care Centers to avoid losing productive Kenyans.

The former legislator added that key attention to cancer, will enable Kenyans to get screened and attended to during early stages while the disease is still manageable.

Alice Ng’ang’a also eulogized Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu who succumbed to cancer of the brain on Monday evening, after battling the disease for more than three years.

Cancer is ranked third amongst the leading causes of death after Malaria and Pneumonia ailments.