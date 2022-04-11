RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Govt to splash Sh258 million on State House, State Lodges & DP's residence

Denis Mwangi

Breakdown of how the government will spend Sh258 million to renovate the president and his deputy's official residences and offices.

State House Kenya
State House Kenya

The government plans to use at least Sh258 million to refurbish State House Nairobi, state lodges across the county as well as the deputy president’s official residence in Karen.

A breakdown of the cost by Business Daily showed that the renovations will be done in readiness for the new president and deputy president after the August 9 General Election.

The Sh258 million allocation, included in the 2022/23 budget will see the Office of The President use Sh94 million.

A file photo of State House Nairobi.
A file photo of State House Nairobi. ece-auto-gen

Sh57 million of the Sh94 million allocated to the President's office would be used to renovate State House Nairobi.

State House Mombasa will cost the taxpayers Sh42 million while the one in Nakuru will take up Sh35 million.

The government will spend Sh27 million on restoration projects at Sagana State Lodge, Eldoret (Sh16 million), Kisumu (Sh14.9 million), and Kakamega (Sh15 million).

Sagana State Lodge
Sagana State Lodge Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president’s office will gobble up Sh20 million in renovations.

Sh2 million will be used to refurbish the Karen house while Sh18 million will be spent on the Harambee House Annex.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with DP William Ruto at the deputy's official Karen residence
President Uhuru Kenyatta with DP William Ruto at the deputy's official Karen residence (Twitter) President Uhuru Kenyatta with DP William Ruto at the deputy's official Karen residence (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Another Sh9.3 million will be spent on renovations at the President's Harambee House office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rarely used the Eldoret and Kakamega State Lodges. His administration however established 2 new lodges, one in Kisii and another in Kirinyaga.

The Kisii State Lodge was officially gazetted as a protected area on October 21, 2020, the same day President Uhuru Kenyatta received the BBI report.

The building which served as the county commissioner’s official residence was upgraded to a state lodge fit to accommodate the head of state.

Kisii State Lodge
Kisii State Lodge Pulse Live Kenya

Construction works started as soon as President Kenyatta announced that the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations would be held in Kisii.

The Kirinyaga State Lodge was completed in 2021 just before the president led the Mashujaa Day celebrations in the county.

"Construction of a State Lodge, which will also house the County Commissioner’s residence, is nearing completion," Interior PS Karanja Kibicho captioned a photo at the time.

Denis Mwangi

