Govt to splash Sh258 million on State House, State Lodges & DP's residence

A breakdown of the cost by Business Daily showed that the renovations will be done in readiness for the new president and deputy president after the August 9 General Election.

The Sh258 million allocation, included in the 2022/23 budget will see the Office of The President use Sh94 million.

Sh57 million of the Sh94 million allocated to the President's office would be used to renovate State House Nairobi.

State House Mombasa will cost the taxpayers Sh42 million while the one in Nakuru will take up Sh35 million.

The government will spend Sh27 million on restoration projects at Sagana State Lodge, Eldoret (Sh16 million), Kisumu (Sh14.9 million), and Kakamega (Sh15 million).

The deputy president’s office will gobble up Sh20 million in renovations.

Sh2 million will be used to refurbish the Karen house while Sh18 million will be spent on the Harambee House Annex.

Another Sh9.3 million will be spent on renovations at the President's Harambee House office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta rarely used the Eldoret and Kakamega State Lodges. His administration however established 2 new lodges, one in Kisii and another in Kirinyaga.

The Kisii State Lodge was officially gazetted as a protected area on October 21, 2020, the same day President Uhuru Kenyatta received the BBI report.

The building which served as the county commissioner’s official residence was upgraded to a state lodge fit to accommodate the head of state.

Construction works started as soon as President Kenyatta announced that the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations would be held in Kisii.

The Kirinyaga State Lodge was completed in 2021 just before the president led the Mashujaa Day celebrations in the county.