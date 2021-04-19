Woman arrested for stabbing 35-year-old man to death in Kiambu

In a statement by DCI, Njeri stabbed the man on his chest several times outside his rented house in Kwambuzi-Kiboko in Tigoni.

The two are said to have been involved in a fight outside victim’s house before he met his death.

The suspect is in custody and detectives are still looking for the murder weapon.

“In a case of a heinous murder where a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death last night, detectives have today arrested the prime suspect, Grace Nyambura Njeri. Njeri is reported to have stabbed her victim Peter Maina Kasera, several times on his chest, in a scuffle outside Maina's rented house at Kwambuzi-Kiboko, within Tigoni, Kiambu County. The scene has since been processed by CSI detectives based at DCI Headquarters, with search for the murder weapon ongoing,” said DCI.

In another incident, the body of a 32-year-old man identified as Duncan Kavucho Lugulu was discovered in Muna area in Tigoni a few minutes before Maina’s case was reported.

According to DCI, the body had fresh wounds on the forehead, and bruises on the chest.