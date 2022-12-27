ADVERTISEMENT
Grenade explosion kills 2 boys

Denis Mwangi

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohamed
Two boys were killed and another was seriously injured in a grenade explosion in Tiaty, Baringo County.

The boys were tending to livestock when they found the device and began playing with it, causing it to explode.

The third boy was rushed to the Chemolingot Sub-county Hospital and then transferred to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment.

The incident caused panic among the local residents, who called on the government to send bomb experts to detect and dispose of any abandoned lethal weapons in the area.

These weapons may have been left behind during past operations against bandits and pose a risk to the residents.

In the wake of the explosion, there have been calls to revive several multi-million-shilling projects, including irrigation schemes, in insecurity-hit counties in the region that have been affected by decades of armed conflicts resulting from cattle raids and boundary disputes.

These conflicts have displaced thousands of families and resulted in numerous deaths.

However, recent joint security operations to recover illegal firearms and the deployment of additional National Police Reservists (NPR) to support a multiagency security team have helped to crack down on suspected criminals and restore peace.

This has allowed displaced families to return to their homes and engage in income-generating activities.

Among the projects that may be revived are irrigation schemes and micro and macro businesses on the shared border of Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Baringo Counties, which aim to improve food security and livelihoods for the local communities.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohamed also noted that 90 NPR have been deployed to Turkana East to assist the multiagency security team in combating bandits and restoring law and order.

