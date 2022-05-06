Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Seemingly overwhelmed, one of the attackers drew a knife stabbing the officer who also left to seek back up to tackle the thugs.

“The officer launched a barrage of blows and kicks that disfigured one of the thugs’ mandibular anatomy, sending him to the ground rolling in pain. This forced the remaining thug to draw a long knife, which he used to stab the officer, before the officer fled the scene leaving the thugs to their own devices,” the DCI narrated.

The DCI later found out that the attackers had been on an attacking spree robbing citizens of their valuables in Embakasi and Njiru and have urged hospitals not to treat anyone one with missing teeth and a broken jawbone.

“Detectives based in Njiru have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are urging medical practitioners within the area to be on the lookout for male patients with disjointed jawbones and missing teeth, to report to DCI,” the DCI said.

The attack on the officer comes days after another brave Tanzanian national fought off gun-wielding thugs whom he snatched a gun from and shot at one of them missing his vitals closely around the same Mihang’o area.

Simon Sanga had travelled from the neighbouring country to see his fiancé and after spending some time together, the two lovebirds decided to go out at around 2:00 a.m. and crown the night with refreshments.

As one of the thugs pointed a gun at Sanga, snatched the firearm from the thug and the suspect jumped on the bike before speeding into the darkness.